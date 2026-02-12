Advertisement
  3. Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting begins after polling ends in 299 constituencies

Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE: The elections, held amid massive security with nearly 1 million personnel, the largest deployment ever, featured innovations like drones, body cameras and IT-based postal voting for 8,00,000 expatriates in Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi women cast their votes in a polling station during national parliamentary election in Dhaka.
Bangladeshi women cast their votes in a polling station during national parliamentary election in Dhaka. Image Source : AP
Edited By: Sheenu Sharma

Dhaka:

The vote counting is currently underway in Bangladesh after the polling ends in 299 constituencies on Thursday (February 12). Bangladesh's parliamentary elections witnessed a solid 47.91 per cent voter turnout by 2:00 pm across 32,789 of 42,651 polling centers, as reported by Election Commission. Voting proceeded without any suspensions, despite isolated violence like a hand bomb attack in Gopalganj injuring three (including a 13-year-old girl and two Ansar members), crude bomb blasts in Munshiganj disrupting one center for 15 minutes, and a fatal altercation in Khulna killing BNP leader Mohibuzzaman Kochi. Early queues formed from 6:00 am, with top figures like interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman and Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman casting ballots in Dhaka. One constituency's voting was canceled due to a candidate's death, but polls continued until 4:30 pm in 299 of 300 seats.

The elections, held amid massive security with nearly 1 million personnel, the largest deployment ever, featured innovations like drones, body cameras and IT-based postal voting for 8,00,000 expatriates. With 127 million eligible voters (half aged 18-37, including 4.57 million first-timers), 1,755-1,981 candidates from 50-59 parties (BNP fielding the most at 291) contested, excluding the banned Awami League. Key rivals BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami dominated, focusing on corruption, inflation, jobs, and growth. A simultaneous referendum on the 84-point National Charter 2025, drafted by Yunus's interim government, tested reforms. Overnight clashes, arrests for ballot tampering in Joypurhat and Sylhet, and pre-vote bombs in Gopalganj marred the lead-up, but officials urged calm.

Muhammad Yunus hailed the day as the 'birthday of the new Bangladesh,' renouncing the 'nightmarish past' post-Sheikh Hasina's ouster and Khaleda Zia's death, while Rahman called for festive, choice-based voting under the BNP's paddy sheaf symbol. International observers from 45 countries monitored, with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin pushing for peace. Final turnout, results, and vote counts will shape the power transfer Yunus promised, marking a pivotal shift in Bangladesh's politics.

Live updates :Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE

  • 4:24 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Bangladesh Election Results: Polling progress nationwide

    Voting continues smoothly across all 42,651 centers in Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary elections and referendum. Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed reported 47.91% turnout by 2:00 pm from data at 36,031 centers.

  • 4:21 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Final hours approach in Bangladesh poll results

    With polling closed at 4:30 pm (Bangladesh local time) in 299 constituencies, turnout builds from 47.91 per cent (till 2 pm) amid BNP-Jamaat rivalry. Counting follows, determining post-Yunus government and National Charter 2025 fate.

  • 4:16 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Simultaneous reform referendum

    A parallel vote gauges support for Muhammad Yunus's 84-point National Charter 2025, outlining governance reforms. This dual process, under heavy 1 million-strong security, marks a post-Hasina shift with international observers present. Counting starts post-polls in 299 constituencies.

  • 4:13 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami duel in key elections

    Bangladesh's 2026 parliamentary elections pit BNP against former ally Jamaat-e-Islami, with Awami League banned after Sheikh Hasina's ouster. BNP fields 291 candidates as frontrunner amid 1,755 total contenders from 50+ parties. Voter turnout hit 47.91 per cent by 2 pm, polls closing at 4:30 pm.

  • 4:07 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Counting of votes begins in Bangladesh

    The parliamentary elections came at a time of significant change, following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and the ongoing ban on her long-time rival, Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party. With nearly 127 million eligible voters, the eighth most populous nation in the world heads to the polls on February 12. Nearly half the voters are between the ages of 18-37 of which 4.57 million are first-time voters.

  • 4:05 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    47.91 voter turnout recorded till 2 pm in Bangladesh

    Bangladesh's 2026 parliamentary elections saw voter turnout rise of 47.91 per cent by 2 pm across polling centers. Voting continues until 4:30 pm, with counting underway in 299 constituencies.

  • 3:55 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Security and violence reports in Bangladesh amid polling

    Nearly 1 million security personnel, including APCs and drones, ensured the largest-ever deployment with no major alarms. Isolated incidents included a Gopalganj bomb injuring three, Munshiganj blasts halting one center briefly, and a fatal Khulna clash killing BNP's Mohibuzzaman Kochi. Overnight issues like ballot tampering arrests occurred in Joypurhat and Sylhet.

  • 3:53 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Key political figures vote in Bangladesh

    Interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus cast his ballot early at Gulshan Model School in Dhaka, calling it the 'birthday of the new Bangladesh.' BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman voted at a nearby center, urging festive participation after over a decade's wait. Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman also voted, amid BNP-Jamaat rivalry.

  • 3:42 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Voter turnout update in Bangladesh

    Bangladesh's parliamentary elections on February 12, recorded a 32.88% voter turnout by noon across 32,789 of 42,651 polling centers. Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed confirmed no voting suspensions despite this progress. Voting continued smoothly in 299 of 300 constituencies until 4:30 pm.

  • 3:39 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Voting begins at 7:30 am in Bangladesh in 299 parliamentary constituencies

    The voting began at 7:30 am in Bangladesh in 299 parliamentary constituencies and is scheduled to continue until 4:30 pm. The Bangladesh election commission has cancelled the voting in one of the constituencies after the death of the candidate. A total of 50 political parties are contesting the polls with 1,755 candidates and 273 independents are also contesting the election.

     

