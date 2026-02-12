Italy register historic first win in T20 World Cup, Mosca brothers decimate Nepal in Mumbai

Mumbai:

Game 17 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 saw Nepal taking on Italy. The two sides locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 12. The clash began with Nepal coming in to bat first. It is worth noting that both Nepal and Italy had lost their first games of the season, and both teams hoped for a good performance.

Many had high expectations from Nepal, especially after the side almost defeated England in their last game. However, Italy put forth an exceptional performance with the ball. Nepal opened its innings with Kushal Bhurtel scoring five runs and Aasif Sheikh adding 20. Rohit Paudel scored 23 runs, with Dipendra Singh Airee adding 17.

Furthermore, Aarif Sheikh scored 27 runs, which was the highest score for Nepal in the first innings. The side was bundled out for 123 runs as Italy’s bowling attack proved too much to handle for the side. Crishan Kalugamage was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Ben Manenti took two wickets, with Ali Hasan, JJ Smuts, and Jaspreet Singh taking one wicket each as well.

Italian openers finished the job for their side

Chasing down a target of 124 runs, Italy opened its innings with Justin and Anthony Mosca coming out to bat. While Npeal hopes for a good showing with the ball and looks to take wickets early, the Mosca brothers attack everything that comes their way.

Stitching a solid partnership, the openers went on to finish the job for their side and successfully chased down the target. The two batters completed their half-centuries, hitting the Nepal bowlers all over the park, and made quite the statement. Anthony Mosca scored 62 runs in 32 deliveries, whereas Justin amassed 60 in 44. Italy chased down the target in 12.4 overs and won the game by 10 wickets

Also Read: