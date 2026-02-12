Govt clarifies on revised US factsheet on trade deal: 'Amendments reflect shared India-US understanding'

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday clarified that the recent amendments in the United States factsheet on the framework for the India-US interim trade agreement reflect the "shared understandings" between both sides. During the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about changes made in the updated White House document and said that the joint statement issued by the two countries continues to guide the process.

Responding to this, Jaiswal said, "As you are aware, the India-US joint statement on the framework for an interim agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade was issued on 7 February 2026. The Joint Statement is the framework and remains the basis of our mutual understanding in the matter. Both sides will now work towards implementing this framework and finalising the Interim Agreement." He further added that the amendments in the US fact sheet reflect the shared understandings contained in the joint statement.

Revisions follow reports of mismatches in initial US release

The clarification came after reports pointed out contradictions between the first US factsheet and the Indian version. The White House later updated its document and softened several assertions related to India's commitments on purchases, tariffs and digital trade.

In the original factsheet, the US side claimed that "India committed to buy more American products and purchase over USD 500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, agricultural, coal, and other products." The revised version now says India "intends" to buy more American products and notably removes "agricultural" from the list.

Changes made in tariff and digital trade sections

The earlier US factsheet stated that "India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, certain pulses, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products." The updated document has removed the reference to "certain pulses."

Changes were also made to digital trade commitments. The previous version declared that "India will remove its digital services taxes" and "committed to negotiate a robust set of bilateral digital trade rules." The updated factsheet drops the claim that "India will remove its digital services taxes."

Broader trade framework announced earlier

The United States and India recently announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. This reaffirmed their commitment to pursue a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025.

India, US outline key tariff reductions and duties

Under the framework, India has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and various agricultural and food items, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits and other products. In return, the United States will impose a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent on goods originating in India, covering textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber items, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal items and certain machinery.

