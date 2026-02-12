Trump lauds India-US trade deal as historic, says American coal exports will see a great boost He said recent trade arrangements would boost US coal exports and reinforce the country’s position as a leading energy supplier.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described what he called a major trade breakthrough with India, saying the agreement would significantly increase American coal exports as part of the country’s expanding energy reach. Speaking at the “Champion of Coal” event, Trump highlighted the India deal as a key example of what he portrayed as the United States’ growing strength in global energy markets.

“America is now the number one energy producer in the world. We’re becoming a massive energy exporter. In just the past few months, we’ve made historic trade deals with Japan, Korea, India and others to increase our coal exports dramatically. The quality of our coal is supposed to be the finest anywhere in the world,” Trump said.

Trump indicated that the agreement with New Delhi is part of a broader effort to market US coal as a premium product internationally.

In addition to India, he pointed to Japan and South Korea, saying the United States had finalised “historic trade deals” with both countries in recent months.

