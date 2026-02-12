Rain to play spoilsport in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash? Here's Colombo weather forecast on February 15 The marquee clash between India and Pakistan is set to be played on February 15 in Colombo. With Pakistan withdrawing the boycott, the match is set to go ahead now. Let us have a look at the weather in Colombo on February 15 for the big ticket T20 World Cup encounter.

India are scheduled to face Namibia today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in the ongoing T20 World Cup. However, all eyes are on the marquee India vs Pakistan clash that is set to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Ahead of the game, a lot of drama has happened off the field with Pakistan deciding to boycott the clash and then making a U-turn. But after all this action, weather in Colombo might end up playing a massive role in the big-ticket game between the arch-rivals.

Colombo is witnessing wet weather this month, and multiple warm-up games were washed out as well. Luckily, none of the matches have been affected in the tournament proper so far, but the India vs Pakistan game could either see a delayed start or be interrupted in the middle. Scattered thunderstorms are predicted in Colombo in the lead up to Sunday. On February 14, there is a 65% chance of rain coming down heavily, while things are unlikely to improve as of now, even on Sunday.

Will it rain during the match on Sunday in Colombo?

As per Google weather, there is a 50% chance of rain with scattered thunderstorms on Sunday, February 15, in Colombo. Specifically at 6 PM local time, a thundershower is predicted and for the same reason, we might have a delayed start to the much-awaited fixture of the T20 World Cup. Clouds are expected to clear up at night, but even then, light rain is in the forecast around 8 PM local time.

R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has already hosted Sri Lanka vs Ireland and Australia vs Ireland matches so far and will also play host to the Australia vs Zimbabwe encounter before India play Pakistan on Sunday. Fans and tournament organisers will be praying for the weather to improve on Sunday as things don't look good at the moment.

