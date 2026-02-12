Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Karnataka
  3. Karnataka Bandh Today: Bus, auto and taxi services to be hit in Bengaluru as drivers back Bharat Bandh

  Live Karnataka Bandh Today: Bus, auto and taxi services to be hit in Bengaluru as drivers back Bharat Bandh

Karntaka Bandhi LIVE updates: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has urged farmers to join trade union workers in ensuring the success of Thursday’s all India general strike.

Karnataka Bandh LIVE
Karnataka Bandh LIVE Image Source : ANI
Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
Bengaluru:

Karnataka is preparing for a day of disruption and protest as central trade unions press ahead with a nationwide Bharat Bandh on Thursday, a move that could slow the state’s economic and civic activity considerably. From banks and buses to schools and offices, routine services in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi and Mangaluru are expected to be affected. Supported by farmer organisations and Left parties, the bandh is aimed at the Centre’s 4 new labour codes, which unions argue undermine workers’ rights. Union leaders have said the protest will remain peaceful but assertive, with the possibility of road blockades, demonstrations and transport disruptions, particularly in Bengaluru.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has urged farmers to join trade union workers in ensuring the success of Thursday’s all India general strike.

In a statement issued here, the SKM said the strike is seeking the withdrawal of the 4 labour codes, the Electricity Bill 2025, the Seed Bill 2025 and the VB G RAM G Act 2025. It has also called for the restoration of the old pension scheme and the implementation of minimum wages for all workers, including scheme workers, among other demands.

Karnataka bandh: Will buses, autos, and taxis run in Bengaluru?

In Bengaluru, auto, taxi and transport drivers have extended support to the strike. Auto drivers are set to take part in a protest near Town Hall at 10 am. However, the Auto Association has stated that autorickshaw services will operate as usual. Authorities have said that schools, colleges, banks, post offices, government offices, KSRTC and BMTC services will continue to function normally.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for latest updates on the Karntaka Bandh.

Also read: Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates

Live updates :Karnataka Bandh Today

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:05 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Mid day meal workers to join strike

    Jnanesh MP, the executive officer of Akshara Dasoha in Dakshina Kannada, said that many midday meal workers in the district will join the strike. He explained that to prevent problems, Mathru Samitis and SDMCs will cook and serve meals in schools. He added that similar backup arrangements are made whenever midday meal staff are absent due to protests.

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Committees formed to supply food to students during Karnataka bandh

    Trade unions have called for a nationwide strike on Thursday to demand the cancellation of new labour laws and to protect workers’ rights. Because of this, midday meal services in government schools may be disrupted. To make sure students still get food, authorities have asked Mathru Samitis and school development and monitoring committees (SDMCs) to prepare meals.  

     

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Bengaluru auto, taxi drivers support strike as part of Bharat Bandh

    In Bengaluru, auto, taxi and transport drivers have extended support to the strike. Auto drivers are set to take part in a protest near Town Hall at 10 am. However, the Auto Association has stated that autorickshaw services will operate as usual.

    Authorities have said that schools, colleges, banks, post offices, government offices, KSRTC and BMTC services will continue to function normally.

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What is open and what is closed in Karnataka today?

    Banks, post offices and government offices may remain shut. KSRTC buses and local transport services could stay off the roads. Schools and colleges may cancel classes. Markets, fuel stations and industrial units could close in some areas. Traffic congestion is expected across Bengaluru as protesters gather at key junctions.

    Essential services, however, will continue to operate. Hospitals, ambulances and emergency care services will function. Pharmacies and medical stores will remain open. Water, electricity and fire services will continue without interruption. Airports and railway operations are also expected to run as scheduled.

    Private offices and online delivery platforms may operate, though with reduced staff and possible delays.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Why a bandh has been called in Karnataka today

    The Bharat Bandh has been called to oppose the 4 labour codes introduced by the central government, which replaced 29 existing labour laws with the stated aim of simplifying compliance for employers.

    A joint forum of 10 central trade unions, including the Indian National Trade Union Congress, All India Trade Union Congress, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India United Trade Union Centre, Trade Union Coordination Centre, Self Employed Women’s Association, All India Central Council of Trade Unions, Labour Progressive Federation and United Trade Union Congress, has called for the strike on Thursday.

  • 7:15 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Karnataka Bandh affect on transport, banks and markets

    The bandh is likely to disrupt public transport, with possible roadblocks affecting buses, taxis and local trains. Markets, shops and restaurants may also remain shut. Airports are expected to function as usual, though travellers are advised to allow extra time in view of potential traffic congestion.

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Are schools, colleges closed in Karnataka today?

    Several services across the state are likely to be affected due to the bandh. The primary demand of the protest is the rollback of the Centre’s 4 new labour codes. Backed by farmer groups and Left parties, the Bharat Bandh could significantly disrupt banking, transport and other routine services across Karnataka.

    Cities including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi and Mangaluru are expected to feel the impact. Residents have been advised to plan in advance, as delays, closures and protests may disrupt daily schedules.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka
Karnataka Bandh Bharat Bandh
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\