Live Karnataka Bandh Today: Bus, auto and taxi services to be hit in Bengaluru as drivers back Bharat Bandh Karntaka Bandhi LIVE updates: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has urged farmers to join trade union workers in ensuring the success of Thursday’s all India general strike.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka is preparing for a day of disruption and protest as central trade unions press ahead with a nationwide Bharat Bandh on Thursday, a move that could slow the state’s economic and civic activity considerably. From banks and buses to schools and offices, routine services in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi and Mangaluru are expected to be affected. Supported by farmer organisations and Left parties, the bandh is aimed at the Centre’s 4 new labour codes, which unions argue undermine workers’ rights. Union leaders have said the protest will remain peaceful but assertive, with the possibility of road blockades, demonstrations and transport disruptions, particularly in Bengaluru.

In a statement issued here, the SKM said the strike is seeking the withdrawal of the 4 labour codes, the Electricity Bill 2025, the Seed Bill 2025 and the VB G RAM G Act 2025. It has also called for the restoration of the old pension scheme and the implementation of minimum wages for all workers, including scheme workers, among other demands.

Karnataka bandh: Will buses, autos, and taxis run in Bengaluru?

In Bengaluru, auto, taxi and transport drivers have extended support to the strike. Auto drivers are set to take part in a protest near Town Hall at 10 am. However, the Auto Association has stated that autorickshaw services will operate as usual. Authorities have said that schools, colleges, banks, post offices, government offices, KSRTC and BMTC services will continue to function normally.

