  Live Bharat Bandh today: Trade unions, SKM launch protest against labour reforms and India-US deal

Union representatives stated that the strike is expected to disrupt activities in more than 600 districts, compared to roughly 550 districts affected during last year’s protest.

A joint platform of ten central trade unions has confirmed that the protest will go ahead as scheduled.
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
New Delhi:

India may face widespread disruptions today as several central trade unions, along with farmer groups, have announced a nationwide strike. The protest, known as a Bharat Bandh, is expected to affect key public services in many states, including banking, transport and government offices. Union leaders have said that more than 30 crore workers could take part in the strike. A joint platform of ten central trade unions has confirmed that the protest will go ahead as scheduled. Strike notices have already been issued across several sectors, and organisers claim preparations are complete. The unions have called the bandh in opposition to the Centre’s recent labour reforms and economic policies. According to them, the four new labour codes reduce job security and weaken existing worker protections. They argue that the changes make it easier for employers to hire and dismiss staff, while limiting safeguards that previously protected workers’ rights.

Farmer organisations have extended their support to the protest, which is expected to increase participation and widen its impact. Authorities in several regions are preparing for possible interruptions to essential services and routine activities. Among the major trade unions backing the strike are CITU, AITUC, INTUC, HMS, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. In addition to demanding the withdrawal of the four labour codes, the unions have raised objections to other proposed laws and policies. These include the Draft Seed Bill, the Electricity Amendment Bill and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act. They are also seeking the restoration of MGNREGA and the scrapping of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. With large-scale participation expected, the February 12 strike could have a significant impact on daily life across the country.

  • 6:40 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    What precautions people need to follow

    A nationwide Bharat Bandh is expected to lead to major disruptions in several regions. Residents are advised to check the situation in their local areas and plan their travel accordingly. Officials and banks have also urged people to finish any important financial or government-related tasks ahead of time to avoid inconvenience.

  • 6:40 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Services which are likely to remain open:

    • Hospitals and other medical facilities
    • Private offices
    • Airports 
    • ATMs
    • Other essential service
  • 6:40 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Services which are likely to remain closed

    • Markets and shops in major cities
    • Public sector banks in several regions
    • Government offices in most affected areas
    • Public transport due to possible road blockades
    • Schools and colleges
  • 6:37 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    States which are likely to experience disruption?

    States including Kerala, Odisha and Karnataka are likely to witness a larger disruption. Trade unions are more active in these areas and an ardent protest is likely to happen here. 

  • 6:36 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Demands of trade unions

    In addition to demanding the withdrawal of the four labour codes, the unions have raised objections to other proposed laws and policies. These include the Draft Seed Bill, the Electricity Amendment Bill and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act. They are also seeking the restoration of MGNREGA and the scrapping of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025.

  • 6:35 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Are schools and colleges closed today?

    There is no official holiday for schools, colleges or any other educational institution in the country on Thursday (February 12). However, they will likely get affected in states like Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, where the bandh is likely to attract support from the people.

  • 6:34 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Unions which are likely to participate in Bharat Bandh

    Among the major trade unions backing the strike are CITU, AITUC, INTUC, HMS, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. Several groups of farmers have also backed the strike.

  • 6:33 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Nation-wide disruptions likely amid trade unions' and SKM's stir call

    People across the country may face disruptions due to the nation-wide "Bandh" call by trade unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha. As per the claims by organisers, more than 30 crore people are likely to participate in the protest. Several services, including banking, transport, government offices in several areas, and local shops and street vendors, are expected to get affected by the 'Bharat Bandh'.

