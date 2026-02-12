Live Bharat Bandh today: Trade unions, SKM launch protest against labour reforms and India-US deal Union representatives stated that the strike is expected to disrupt activities in more than 600 districts, compared to roughly 550 districts affected during last year’s protest.

India may face widespread disruptions today as several central trade unions, along with farmer groups, have announced a nationwide strike. The protest, known as a Bharat Bandh, is expected to affect key public services in many states, including banking, transport and government offices. Union leaders have said that more than 30 crore workers could take part in the strike. A joint platform of ten central trade unions has confirmed that the protest will go ahead as scheduled. Strike notices have already been issued across several sectors, and organisers claim preparations are complete. The unions have called the bandh in opposition to the Centre’s recent labour reforms and economic policies. According to them, the four new labour codes reduce job security and weaken existing worker protections. They argue that the changes make it easier for employers to hire and dismiss staff, while limiting safeguards that previously protected workers’ rights.

Farmer organisations have extended their support to the protest, which is expected to increase participation and widen its impact. Authorities in several regions are preparing for possible interruptions to essential services and routine activities. Among the major trade unions backing the strike are CITU, AITUC, INTUC, HMS, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. In addition to demanding the withdrawal of the four labour codes, the unions have raised objections to other proposed laws and policies. These include the Draft Seed Bill, the Electricity Amendment Bill and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act. They are also seeking the restoration of MGNREGA and the scrapping of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. With large-scale participation expected, the February 12 strike could have a significant impact on daily life across the country.

