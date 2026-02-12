Naravane memoir row: Book was deliberately leaked without MoD clearance, says Delhi Police Investigators have found that Naravane’s book was circulated not only in India but also in countries such as Canada, Australia, Germany and the United States. In fact, the book reportedly went on sale online in these countries before its official release elsewhere.

New Delhi:

Amid the controversy surrounding former Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane’s memoir—detailing the events of the 2020 India-China Galwan Valley clash—the Delhi Police Special Cell has alleged that the book was deliberately leaked in a coordinated manner, bypassing the Ministry of Defence’s mandatory clearance process.

Investigators have found that Naravane’s book was circulated not only in India but also in countries such as Canada, Australia, Germany and the United States. In fact, the book reportedly went on sale online in these countries before its official release elsewhere.

The Special Cell has therefore registered an FIR under sections related to criminal conspiracy. The scope of the investigation has been extended internationally, with a particular focus on the United States, Canada, Germany, and Australia.

Naravane backs publisher’s stand

Former Army Chief General (Retd.) MM Naravane on Tuesday addressed the controversy surrounding his yet-to-be-published memoir, expressing support for the position taken by his publisher, Penguin Random House India (PRHI). Earlier the same day, the publishing house clarified that announcing a title or making it available for pre-order does not constitute its official publication or public release.

PRHI also confirmed that the book has not yet been made public, asserting that it holds exclusive publishing rights to the memoir

Delhi Police issues notice to Penguin India

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday issued a notice to Penguin Random House India regarding the alleged early leak of Naravane’s memoir, Four Stars of Destiny, ahead of its official release. The notice requests the publishing house to provide explanations to a series of questions and has summoned its representatives to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Row erupts in Lok Sabha over Naravane’s book

Notably, senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was also seen carrying a copy of the book to the Parliament. Lok Sabha has been witnessing disruptions since February 3 after Rahul was disallowed by the chair from quoting from an article based on excerpts of Naravane's 'unpublished memoir' in which he has referred to the India-China conflict of 2020.

