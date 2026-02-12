Bharat Bandh: Are schools and colleges closed today? All you need to know Bharat Bandh on February 12: Several services are expected to remain affected across the country on Thursday. However, there is no clarity on whether educational institutions will remain affected.

New Delhi:

A nationwide 'bandh' has been called by a joint forum of 10 trade unions on Thursday (February 12) in protest over the labour reforms and other economic policies of the government. The 'bandh' is expected to see a participation of around 30 crore workers, which is likely to disrupt multiple facilities such as banks, transportations and other services.

The bandh has also been backed by farmer organisations, with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SMK) criticising the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent trade deal between India and the United States (US). The SMK has alleged that the government has surrendered before the "shrewdness of the US", demanding the resignation of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

"Agreement will be a betrayal against farmers... We are surrendering before the shrewdness of US. The Governmet has surrendered. Piyush Goyal should resign. He betrayed Indian farmers. On this basis, we have started a campaign, from 4th February to 11th February SKM will go to farmers. On 12th, Bharat Bandh has been called over this," SKM Convenor Hannan Mollah told news agency ANI.

Although, the government has defended the India-US trade deal and asserted that the interests of the farmers have been protected. "I can say categorically that the interests of farmers and the dairy sector have been protected," said Goyal earlier, citing explicit safeguards for dairy, fruits, vegetables, spices and key grains.

What services are expected to remain affected?

Several services, including banking, transport, government offices in several areas, and local shops and street vendors, are expected to get affected by the 'Bharat Bandh'. However, all essential and emergency services will continue functioning normally.

Will schools, colleges operate?

There is no official holiday for schools, colleges or any other educational institution in the country on Thursday (February 12). However, they will likely get affected in states like Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, where the bandh is likely to attract support from the people.

What are the 10 trade unions supporting the ban?

The 10 trade unions supporting the ban are Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

