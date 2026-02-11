Hardeep Puri counters Rahul Gandhi's charge, says Epstein meetings were part of IPI delegation protocol Union Minister Hardeep Puri clarified that his meetings with Jeffrey Epstein occurred only as part of an International Peace Institute delegation after Rahul Gandhi raised allegations. He said his boss at IPI knew Epstein and that he met him three to four times in an official capacity.

New Delhi:

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has responded to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent charge by clarifying that he met Jeffrey Epstein only as part of an official delegation linked to the International Peace Institute (IPI). He stated that his meetings with Epstein were limited and strictly within the framework of institutional interactions. The minister issued the clarification while holding a press conference after Rahul Gandhi's explosive Lok Sabha address.

Puri clarified that his interactions with Epstein had nothing to do with the charges against the late American financier. He said, "My boss at IPI knew Epstein and I met him only on a few occasions, 3-4 times to be precise as part of a delegation. Our interactions had nothing to do with the crimes he is accused of." He added, "I had no interest in Epstein's activities. For them, I was not the 'right person'... Epstein called me two-faced. Rahul should read the emails."

'Focus was on professional engagements'

The minister said his primary interaction at that time was with LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman and that he had invited the internet entrepreneur and venture capitalist to India. Puri stated, "Just three-four references to his name out of three million emails… I met Epstein on a few occasions as part of a delegation and exchanged just one email." He added that they talked about "Make in India". Puri reiterated he had no interest in Epstein's activities. "For them, I was not the 'right person'," again noting that Epstein had called him "two-faced" and insisting that Rahul Gandhi should read the emails.

Rahul Gandhi's charge against Puri

The clarification came shortly after Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha that Hardeep Puri's name is mentioned in the Epstein Files, which detail the criminal activities of the sex offender, including his social circle of public figures, politicians and celebrities. Several high-profile figures from across the world, including US President Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, have been named in the files.