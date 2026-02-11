Bangladesh gears up for 13th general elections amid tight security tomorrow; over 12.77 crore people to vote Bangladesh Election 2026: Bangladesh will hold its crucial parliamentary elections on Thursday, 18 months after an interim government took charge following the collapse of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 15-year-old regime in massive nationwide protests.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh is all set to hold its 13th parliamentary elections on Thursday (February 12), amid elaborate security arrangements, nearly 18 months after an interim government assumed charge following the fall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule during massive nationwide protests.

The 13th Parliamentary elections are being held simultaneously along with a referendum on a complex 84-point reform package.

BNP vs Jamaat-led alliance

The polls come nearly two years after the July 2024 student-led protest, which led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina and brought an end to the Bangladesh Awami League's long-standing rule. The Awami League has since been disbanded and barred from contesting the current elections by the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

In the absence of the Awami League, the main contest is between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Islamic conservative Jamaat-e-Islami, which is leading an alliance with the National Citizen Party (NCP) and other groups formed in the aftermath of the uprising. Notably, the BNP and Jamaat, once allies, are now rivals in the electoral race.

Over 12.77 crore people to vote

Polling will take place simultaneously in 299 parliamentary constituencies across the country from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. Voting in one constituency has been cancelled following the death of a candidate.

A total of 1,755 candidates from 50 political parties and 273 independents are contesting in the election. The BNP has fielded the highest number of 291 candidates. There are 83 female candidates.

Over 12.77 crore eligible voters will elect representatives for 299 of the 300 parliamentary seats, with one seat postponed following a candidate's death. The electorate comprises 6.48 crore men and 6.28 crore women. A total of 1,755 candidates from 50 registered political parties are in the fray, along with 273 independents, including 20 women. Additionally, 63 women are contesting on party tickets. The results are expected to be confirmed on Friday, February 13.

The results are expected to be announced on Friday, February 13.

Security on high alert

Security has been tightened across the country, with the Election Commission deploying nearly one million security personnel, the largest-ever security deployment in Bangladesh’s electoral history.

Authorities have deployed Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Rapid Action Teams (RATs) in sensitive areas, especially in Dhaka

Around 25,000 body-worn cameras will be deployed on the field. Some of these are IP-based for live feed, while others will record locally. Moreover, for continuous monitoring, CCTV cameras have already been installed in over 90% of centres.

About 1,400 polling stations in Dhaka alone have been classified as high-risk, according to the Dhaka Tribune

Dhaka Divisional Commissioner and Returning Officer Sharf Uddin Ahmed Choudhury said all preparations were in place to ensure a peaceful, free and fair election, urging officials to maintain neutrality and professionalism.

According to the Chief Adviser's Press Wing, 394 international election observers and 197 foreign journalists are present in Bangladesh to monitor the polls. These include observers from bilateral partner countries, independent European missions, and global institutions.

Meanwhile, more than half a million Bangladeshi expatriates have exercised their franchise through postal ballots ahead of the national polls and referendum, the Dhaka Tribune reported, marking the first time overseas voters have formally taken part in a national election.

Citing data from the Bangladesh Election Commission, the report said that as of Wednesday morning, 515,619 expatriates had successfully cast their votes using the IT-enabled postal voting system.

As Bangladesh prepares to head to the polls on Thursday, the atmosphere across the country is a mix of anticipation, hope, and vigilance. With tightened security, millions of citizens are ready to cast their votes in the 13th National Parliament elections, along with the national referendum, which marks a defining moment in the nation's political journey.

