Bangladesh Election: Security heightened as over 50% polling centres labelled 'risk-prone'

Bangladesh is preparing for one of its most heavily guarded general elections, with authorities classifying more than half of the country’s polling stations as vulnerable to potential disturbances. Officials have said that nearly 90 per cent of voting centres will be monitored by CCTV cameras, while additional security forces will be deployed across the country, particularly in the capital, Dhaka.

According to police estimates, around 24,000 of the country’s nearly 43,000 polling centres have been marked as either “high” or “moderate” risk. In Dhaka alone, 1,614 out of 2,131 centres have been identified as sensitive. However, the army has stated that it considers only two centres in the capital to be particularly risky.

Election Commissioner satisfied with law and order situation

Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Mohammad Sanaullah said security arrangements were being made following detailed assessments of local conditions. Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday night, he said deployment plans were based on the sensitivity of each area. He added that the Election Commission (EC) expected law enforcement agencies to ensure a peaceful environment during and after voting.

Sanaullah said the commission was generally satisfied with the law and order situation, noting that conditions were better than in previous years.

Officials described the upcoming polls as the most technologically monitored election in Bangladesh’s history. For the first time, police officers at selected locations will wear body cameras. Authorities also said the number of law enforcement personnel deployed would be the highest ever for a national election.

EC figures show that first-time voters account for around 3.58 per cent of the country’s 127.7 million registered voters.

The election is being held alongside a referendum on an 84-point reform proposal. The main contest is expected to be between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its former ally, Jamaat-e-Islami.

Hasina’s Awami League barred from contesting

The political landscape has shifted significantly since last year. The interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus dissolved former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League and barred it from taking part in the polls. Hasina’s government was removed on August 5, 2024, following widespread student-led protests known as the July uprising.