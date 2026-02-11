Ranveer Singh Threat Case: Society residents seek clarification on security deployment at actor's home Ranveer Singh's apartment society seeks police clarification after armed security is deployed. The Dhurandhar actor received a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding crores after the shooting incident at Rohit Shetty's house.

New Delhi:

In a recent development in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's threat case, the apartment society committee submitted a memorandum to the local police seeking clarification after noticing armed security personnel patrolling the building and its common areas.

In the letter submitted to the local police station, the society stated that six armed guards had been deployed in the gym and common areas, along with police security, and asked whether the police had prior knowledge of this.

The society sought answers from the local police on three points and mentioned that no permission had been taken from the society before deploying this security in the building. The questions asked were: Are the private security guards deployed within the residential complex carrying licensed firearms? Has your office, i.e., the Dadar Police Station, granted them permission for this? Details of the police personnel deployed in the flat, including the department they belong to and the nature of their deployment.

Meanwhile, preliminary information suggests that in this threat case, a voice note was sent to Ranveer Singh's assistant, likely because the assistant may have blocked unknown callers in the settings. Subsequently, the threat was sent through a voice message.

It is also suspected that around 8 to 10 other personalities associated with the film industry may have received similar threats. However, in most cases, no formal complaint has been registered.

