Om Birla to step away as Lok Sabha Speaker amid Opposition notice for his removal: Sources Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has decided not to attend House proceedings until a decision is made on the Opposition's notice seeking his removal. He has also directed the Secretary General to examine the notice and take suitable action.

New Delhi:

Tension between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led Opposition has continued in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session. Since the presentation of the Budget on February 1, the Lower House has been unable to function smoothly. Amid this escalating standoff, Opposition parties have submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary General seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla from his post. Sources have now revealed that Om Birla has decided not to attend Lok Sabha proceedings until a decision is taken on the notice.

According to available information, Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday directed Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh to examine the notice filed by the Opposition regarding his removal. He has asked the Secretary General to review the notice thoroughly and initiate appropriate action as required.

Oppn submits notice against Birla

On Tuesday, Opposition parties submitted a notice for moving a resolution to remove Om Birla from the office of Lok Sabha speaker, alleging that he had acted in a "blatantly partisan" manner in conducting the business of the House and abused the constitutional office by making "blatantly false" allegations against Congress MPs. Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, chief whip K Suresh and whip Mohamed Jawed submitted the notice to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the DMK. However, the TMC MPs did not sign the notice and were not a party to it.

How many MPs signed the petition?

About 120 MPs of parties such as the Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) had already signed a notice for moving the resolution, as per sources. "We, the undersigned, hereby give notice of a resolution for the removal of Shri Om Birla from the office of Speaker Lok Sabha, in terms of the provisions of Article 94(c) of the Constitution of India, because of the blatantly partisan manner in which he has been conducting the business of the Lok Sabha," the notice added.

ALSO READ: Congress submits no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, TMC backs out