Ranveer Singh receives threatening WhatsApp voice note after Rohit Shetty house shooting incident Ranveer Singh received a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding crores following the shooting incident at Rohit Shetty’s house. Mumbai Police were informed soon after the threat surfaced.

New Delhi:

Following the shooting incident at Rohit Shetty's house, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who has been on could nice since his last release Dhurandhar became the highest grossing Indian film of all time, received a threatening message on Tuesday, via WhatsApp voice note, demanding crores of rupees. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the matter

Following the threat, the Mumbai Police were informed. The police are searching for the sender of the threatening voice note. However, no formal complaint has been filed by Ranveer Singh or his team yet. Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened outside the actor's house. Security has been increased outside his house.

Shots fired at Rohit Shetty's house

Late on January 31, five rounds of firing occurred outside the Juhu home of popular producer-director Rohit Shetty. Rohit was present at the time. However, no one was injured in the firing. Mumbai Police is investigating the matter. However, 5 suspects have been detained in this case from Pune.

Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer Singh is basking in the glory of the super success of his spy thriller Dhurandhar. The film grossed Rs 1000 crore at the Indian box office and Aditya Dhar's film crossed Rs 1300 mark globally.

Now its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release worldwide on March 19 in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. The movie features R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal along with Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. Reportedly, Akshaye Khanna can also feature in Dhurandhar 2 through some flashback scenes.

