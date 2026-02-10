Ata Pata Laapata: Here's everything about Rajpal Yadav's film that led to financial strain Rajpal Yadav is in Tihar jail since, February 5 as he failed to pay a Rs 5 crore loan in time. Read further to know about the film that was made with the concerned money.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has been in the Tihar jail after he surrendered in cheque bounce case that dates back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav directed the film Aata Pata Lapata. To make the film, Rajpal borrowed Rs 5 crores from a company called Murgli Project Private Limited. However, the actor failed to repay the loan on time. The company filed a lawsuit against Rajpal, alleging that the cheques issued by the actor had bounced. The case then reached court, where it went through the Magistrate's Court, the Sessions Court and finally the High Court.

In December of last year, the actor promised to pay the money in installments, but when he failed to do so, the Delhi High Court ordered him to surrender at Tihar Jail on February 2. Rajpal surrendered on February 5. He has been in jail ever since.

Let's know about the film that was made with the concerned money.

Rajpal Yadav directed Ata Pata Laapata

Rajpal Yadav made Ata Pata Laapata with Rs 11 crore. However, the 2012 film proved to be a disaster at the box office as it minted only Rs 42 lakh. He was seen in the lead role of Ata Pata Laapata, along with directing it.

Ata Pata Laapata plot

According to IMDB, the film deals with the story of Madhav Chaturvedi, who files a police complaint that his whole house has been robbed. But it is suspected to be done himself in order to claim the insurance amount. The case becomes lot of interesting due to involvement of media, where the authorities are forced investigate deeply.

Ata Pata Laapata cast

The film features Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, late Vikram Gokhale, Mushtaq Khan and late actor Govardhan Asrani in pivotal roles.

Ata Pata Laapata makers

Ata Pata Laapata was directed by Rajpal Yadav. The film's writing credits are shared by Sanjay Kumar, Sandeep Nath, Rajpal Yadav, M Saleem, Sanjay Shubhankar, Pradeep Singrole and Gopal Tiwari.

