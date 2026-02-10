Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Tycoon father claims his son was not driving car, he had hired driver Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Speaking to reporters, the tobacco baron said the car was being driven by a man identified as Mohan, while Shivam was seated inside the vehicle.

Amid the ongoing investigation into the Lamborghini accident on Kanpur's VIP Road, KK Mishra, father of the alleged accused Shivam Mishra, on Tuesday denied police claims that his son was driving the luxury car at the time of the crash, saying a hired driver was behind the wheel while Shivam was unwell and unconscious. The car crashed when it malfunctioned and caused the accident that injured a pedestrian and damaged other vehicles, he claimed.

Speaking to reporters, the tobacco baron said the car was being driven by a man identified as Mohan, while Shivam was seated inside the vehicle.

KK Mishra says his son suddenly felt dizzy during the drive

KK Mishra further said his son suddenly felt dizzy during the drive, prompting one of the bouncers accompanying them to break open the driver-side door and pull him out.

“My son’s condition deteriorated rapidly. He was unconscious by the time he reached home. We immediately sent him to Delhi, where he is currently undergoing treatment under medical supervision,” KK Mishra said.

Calling the past few days as overwhelming, he added, “I was troubled from two sides. On one hand, the police were harassing us; on the other, my son was seriously unwell, and the car was badly damaged. He had gone out only to check the vehicle along with the driver. The driver was driving the car.”

Father says his family committed no wrongdoing

Moreover, KK Mishra maintained that his family had committed no wrongdoing and said they would cooperate fully with the investigation. KK Mishra, father of the accused driver Shivam Mishra, said, "I am going directly to the Police Station. I will say everything there..."

He said there was an issue with the Lamborghini car a day prior to the accident. Mechanics resolved the technical problem. The next day, Shivam and the driver took the car for testing," he said.

According to Mishra, while returning from Civil Lines, Shivam became unconscious, causing the car to slow after an autorickshaw hit it. The locked car window prevented the driver from opening it, and their security staff broke the glass to pull Shivam out.

"When they were coming back from Civil Lines, Shivam started to become unconscious, and he started sleeping. When the driver removed one hand to check Shivam, the car slowed down, and an autorickshaw hit the car. The driver was unable to open the window of the car as the car was automatically locked. After that, our security staff broke the glass, opened the gate and pulled Shivam out of the car," he added.

Shivam was examined by a doctor after returning home

He further said Shivam was examined by a doctor after returning home and later shifted to Delhi for treatment. "When Shivam returned home, the doctor checked him. After a while, we sent Shivam to Delhi for treatment. He is still undergoing treatment in Delhi. I spoke with the doctors, and he is not in a condition to come to Kanpur as of now. The doctor said he would be better in the next 2-3 days," Mishra said.

