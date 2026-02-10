Rajpal Yadav surrenders: Tej Pratap Yadav and Kamaal R Khan offer financial assistance in check bounce case Rajpal Yadav recently surrendered before the authorities at Tihar Jail, New Delhi, as the Delhi High Court denied him the extension of the deadline in the cheque bounce and loan default case. Now JJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav has offered financial assistance.

New Delhi:

Politician Tej Pratap Yadav, the National President of political party Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), has promised financial assistance of Rs 11 Lakh to the family of actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently facing a financial crisis. He posted on his social media account that he and the entire family of JJD were standing with the bereaved and distressed family with full sympathy and strength. Before him, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came out in support of Rajpal Yadav. He offered him a film and appealed to the entire industry to support the actor. TV and OTT actor Gurmeet Choudhary also joined forces with Sood to help the senior actor.

Tej Pratap Yadav offers Rs 11 lakh

Tej Pratap Yadav took to his X profile and wrote, 'I just received information about the pain of the family of the honorable Rajpal Yadav ji through the post of my elder brother Rao Inderjeet Yadav ji. In this extremely difficult time, I and my entire JJD (Jan Shakti Janata Dal) family stand in complete empathy and solidarity with their grieving family.'

The JJD leader further wrote, 'With a spirit of human compassion and support, on behalf of the JJD family, I am providing financial assistance of Rs 11,00,000 (eleven lakh rupees) to their family.'

KRK offers Rs 10 lakh

Kamaal Rashid Khan popularly known as KRK has also come forward to help Rajpal Yadav. He took to his X profile and wrote, 'I am ready to give Rs 10 lakhs for Rajpal Yadav. Let’s all Bollywood people come together to give him Rs 5 crore! If he does pay back only Rs 5 crore So he can come out from jail immediately! Let’s all help him.'

Details about Rajpal Yadav's check bounce case

The aggrieved party in this case is a company by the name Murgli Project Private Limited, from whom the defendant in this case, actor Rajpal Yadav, borrowed money. The amount Yadav borrowed from this firm totaled 5 crores of rupees. In repayment of this loan, he had sent a series of checks to Murgli Project Private Limited. However, these checks bounced. This case now goes back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav directed a film by the name Aata Pata Lapata.

The High Court gave a conditional stay order on the arrest of Rajpal in 2024. He was asked to pay the money. Last year in December, the actor agreed to pay the money in installments, which he failed to do. Due to this, the Delhi High Court ordered him to be taken into custody at Tihar jail on February 2. However, the actor surrendered on February 4. Ever since then, the actor has been in jail.

Also Read: Rajpal Yadav surrenders in Tihar jail: Gurmeet Choudhary steps in to help, says 'Today, he needs us'