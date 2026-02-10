Himanta Biswa Sarma files Rs 500-crore defamation suit against Congress leaders over land holding allegations The move from the Assam CM comes after a press conference addressed on February 4 by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, who claimed that the party’s “investigation” had found that nearly 12,000 bighas of land across the state had been “occupied by the Chief Minister and his fam

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday filed a Rs 500-crore defamation suit against senior Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel and Gaurav Gogoi over what he called "false" and "malicious" allegations made over his land holdings.

Here’s what Gaurav Gogoi alleged against Assam CM

The move from the Assam CM comes after a press conference addressed on February 4 by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, who claimed that the party’s “investigation” had found that nearly 12,000 bighas of land across the state had been “occupied by the Chief Minister and his family”.

Hours after the charges were made, the Assam Chief Minister announced that he would file a defamation case for making claims without any evidence. The defamation suit, seeking Rs 500 crore in damages, was eventually filed on Tuesday.

Himanta Biswa Sarma files Rs 500-crore defamation suit

"Today, I have filed a defamation case seeking Rs 500 crore in damages against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel and Gaurav Gogoi for making false, malicious and defamatory allegations against me through a press conference," Sarma said in a post on X.

Apart from this, Gaurav Gogoi in a separate press conference on Monday also accused the Chief Minister of “inciting genocide” against Muslims and promoting communal hatred.

Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts to Owaisi’s filing of official complaint

In another development, Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly reacted to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s filing of an official complaint with police against him over a now-deleted video, and said that he has no objection to being arrested and asserted that he stands by his words that he is against Bangladeshi infiltrators.

I am against Bangladeshi infiltrators: Himanta Biswa Sarma

"I am ready to go to jail, what can I do? I do not know anything about any video. If he has filed a case against me, arrest me; what objection do I have? I have no objection. But I stand by my words, I am against Bangladeshi infiltrators and I will continue to be against them," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The development comes after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday lodged an official complaint with Hyderabad City Police seeking criminal action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a "now-deleted video" allegedly depicting violence against Muslims, describing it as "genocidal hate speech."

