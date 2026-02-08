Assam: CM Sarma to send case of Gaurav Gogoi's alleged Pakistan links to MHA CM Sarma said the matter was serious and required examination at the national level. He added that the state government believes the issue goes beyond Assam and should be handled by the Centre.

Guwahati:

The Assam government has decided to forward the matter concerning Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged links with Pakistan to the Home Ministry. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting held on Saturday, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma said the matter was serious and required examination at the national level. He added that the state government believes the issue goes beyond Assam and should be handled by the Centre.

He stated that the case revolves around three individuals. These include a sitting Member of Parliament, his wife who is a British citizen and a Pakistani national identified as Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

“The Assam government had constituted an SIT to inquire into the alleged anti-India conspiracy of Sheikh in connivance with a British citizen and an MP. Keeping in mind the seriousness of the matter, it was decided to hand it over to the MHA,” CM Sarma said in a press conference.