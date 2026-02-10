Rajpal Yadav surrenders in Tihar jail: Gurmeet Choudhary steps in to help, says 'Today, he needs us' Actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently serving his sentence in Tihar Jail, received support TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary from Sonu Sood. Read further to know the whole matter.

New Delhi:

Famous Bollywood actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a check bounce case. The actor surrendered in Tihar Jail on February 4. Recently, reports emerged that Rajpal was very upset when he surrendered and said he had no money and friends. Amidst all this, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came out in support of Rajpal Yadav. He offered him a film and appealed to the entire industry to support the actor. Now TV and OTT actor Gurmeet Choudhary has joined forces with Sood and has stepped in to help the senior actor.

Gurmeet Choudhary joins forces to Sonu Sood

Gurmeet Choudhary took to his X account and wrote, 'It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us.

As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can. I humbly request all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity, let’s come together, with compassion and humanity, and find a solution. Our industry is a family. And family does not abandon its own.'

He also shared the X post on his Instagram stories and wrote, 'He has given us laughter for years... now its our turn. He deserves care, dignity and support.' The Ramayan actor further wrote, 'Soonu Sood bhai, always the one to get people together.'

What is the check bounce case?

The check bounce case dates back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav directed the film Aata Pata Lapata. To make the film, Rajpal borrowed 5 crores of rupees from a company called Murgli Project Private Limited. However, Rajpal failed to repay the loan on time. The company filed a lawsuit against Rajpal, alleging that the checks issued by the actor had bounced. The case then reached court, where it went through the Magistrate's Court, the Sessions Court, and finally the High Court.

The High Court granted a conditional stay on Rajpal's arrest in 2024, requiring him to repay the money. In December of last year, the actor promised to pay the money in installments, but when he failed to do so, the Delhi High Court ordered him to surrender at Tihar Jail on February 2. Rajpal surrendered on February 4. He has been in jail ever since.

