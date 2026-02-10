Ghooskhor Pandat row: Netflix agrees to changes the title of Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey's film A major update has emerged regarding Neeraj Pandey's Ghooskhor Pandat movie. Netflix has decided to change the film's name following the controversy. Read further to know everything about the title dispute.

New Delhi:

A title dispute controversy has been brewing since the announcement of Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat. The controversy stems from the film's title, which uses the word 'Pandat.' Following widespread protests, the matter reached the Delhi High Court. The FMC also called for a ban on the film. However, the makers have now taken a significant decision. Netflix informed the court that they have decided to change the film's name.

Netflix informed the court during the hearing

The Delhi High Court today heard a petition seeking a stay on the release and streaming of Ghooskhor Pandat. The petitioner alleged that the film's title and proposed content were defamatory and communally offensive. During this hearing, Netflix informed the court that the makers of Ghooskhor Pandat were willing to change the film's name. The OTT platform assured the court that the makers were going to change the film's title. Furthermore, all promotional material related to the film had already been removed from social media. Following this, the court settled the matter.

Delhi HC settles case

Noting Netflix's decision to change the title and remove promotional material, the court stated that there was no longer any justification for further orders on the petition. Netflix and the makers agreed to change the film's name. Based on this, the matter is considered settled while rejecting the petition to halt the release of Ghooskhor Pandat.

For the unversed, the petition filed with the court, the petitioner stated that the film's title, Ghooskhor Pandat, tarnishes the image of Hindu priests and a particular community and could be socially and communally inflammatory. The petition sought an immediate stay on the film's release and online streaming.

More deets about the film

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in the lead role in Ghooskhor Pandat, produced by Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Divya Dutta, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Shraddha Das, Akshay Oberoi and Kiku Sharda. Manoj Bajpayee plays a corrupt police officer in the film.

The film is scheduled to release on the OTT platform Netflix.

