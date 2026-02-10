Woman killed, six injured in stampede during temple inauguration event in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said several women had gathered near the Dabra stadium for the Kalash Yatra in the morning hours.

Gwalior:

A 70-year-old woman lost her life, and six others were injured in a stampede-like situation during the inauguration of the Navgrah Temple in Dabra town of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Tuesday (February 10), officials said.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said a large number of women had gathered near the Dabra stadium in the morning for the Kalash Yatra. She said chaos broke out during the distribution of kalash (sacred pots), leading to a scuffle among the crowd. "In the rush, a 70-year-old woman was crushed and later succumbed to her injuries," the collector said.

Six injured in stampede

The injured include six women and a minor girl. Chauhan said three of the injured are undergoing treatment in Gwalior, while four others are being treated in Dabra.

She added that the situation is now under control and adequate arrangements have been put in place.

Gwalior Range Inspector General Arvind Saxena said that many women rushed forward simultaneously during the kalash distribution, triggering a stampede-like situation. "One woman was crushed to death in the incident," he said.

Eyewitnesses said a large crowd had gathered, during which some women pushed each other, disrupting arrangements.

The district administration said the Kalash Yatra later proceeded peacefully along the designated route and reached the Navgrah Temple without further incident.

