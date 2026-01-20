Giant swing collapses in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua, schoolchildren injured | Video The swing collapsed as it was coming down at high speed, causing panic among visitors at the fair.

New Delhi:

A giant swing collapsed at a fair in Jhabua town of Madhya Pradesh. Fourteen students from a local government school were injured in the accident, officials said. The incident took place at the “Maharaj No Melo” fair, set up near the Government School of Excellence. District Collector Neha Meena said the accident involved a “Dragon Swing” that suddenly snapped while it was in operation.

The swing collapsed as it was coming down at high speed, causing panic among visitors at the fair.

Students rushed to hospital

All 14 injured children 13 girls and one boy are students of the Government School of Excellence. They were immediately taken to the Jhabua district hospital for treatment. Local residents and fairgoers helped pull the children out of the collapsed swing and assisted authorities in shifting them to the hospital.

After visiting the injured children, the district collector said that two girls suffered serious injuries. “Doctors are closely monitoring their condition,” she said, adding that both may be shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) if needed.

Probe ordered into safety lapses

The district administration has launched an investigation into the incident. An official team has been sent to the fairground to examine how the swing was allowed to operate. The collector said strict action will be taken against those responsible if negligence or safety violations are found.