Jasprit Bumrah topples Sachin Tendulkar in major record list for India

Ahmedabad :

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on the list of most wickets by an Indian cricketer in the knockouts of ICC tournaments. The Ahmedabad-born claimed four wickets against New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026, helping India secure a comfortable 96-run win. He was also adjudged the Player of the Match.

Bumrah is now tied with former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin with 16 wickets in ICC knockouts. Only Mohammed Shami and Zaheer Khan are ahead of him, having 22 and 17 wickets, respectively. Given that Bumrah is only 32 years old, it is expected of him to play at least three or four more ICC tournaments and during which he can surpass Shami to hold the record.

Most ICC knockout wickets for India

Player Wickets Mohammed Shami 22 Zaheer Khan 17 Jasprit Bumrah 16 Ravichandran Ashwin 16 Sachin Tendulkar 15 Ravindra Jadeja 15

This one feels special: Bumrah

After winning the Player of the Match award, Bumrah spoke about the special feeling, particularly having lost the ODI World Cup final against Australia, at the same venue, which is also his hometown. Reflecting on the performance, the cricketer added that the execution went according to the plan, as it was important given the nature of the wicket.

"Feels extremely special because I’ve played one final at my home venue and you know, couldn’t win that one, but this one feels really special. I was really motivated. I was really clear. I knew what I wanted to do. The wicket was a flat one, so I have played all my cricket here, so I used all my experience. Today was a wonderful day where all the execution went as per plan. So, yeah, really happy, really grateful. God is really kind,” Bumrah said in the post-match presentation.

Samson credits Tendulkar

On the other hand, after being adjudged the Player of the Tournament, Sanju Samson credited Tendulkar for helping him during the tough phase. The keeper-batter was dropped from the playing XI ahead of the T20 World Cup and he was left ‘broke’ but the former cricketer motivated him as Samson played three crucial knocks to win India the tournament.

“I have been in constant touch with Sachin Tendulkar, sir. I think when I was outside, sitting outside in Australia, I was not playing a game. So, I thought about, okay, what is the mindset required now? So, I reached out to sir and I had huge, huge, big conversations with him. And right yesterday also, he called me up to check how I'm feeling. So, I think, getting guidance from someone like him, what more can I ask for?” Samson said.

