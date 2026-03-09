Indonesia to procure India's BrahMos after Operation Sindoor success: Reports

New Delhi:

Indonesia has confirmed an agreement with India to acquire the BrahMos missile system, media reports suggested. The development has been confirmed by a senior official from the Indonesian Defence Ministry, Rico Ricardo Sirait. The deal comes after months of discussions between the two countries.

In 2023, BrahMos, a joint venture owned by the Indian and Russian governments, had said that it was in advanced talks with Indonesia for a contract estimated between $200 million and $350 million.

The agreement marks a significant step in Indonesia’s efforts to modernise its military capabilities, particularly in missile technology. The BrahMos missile system is known for its speed and precision, making it a strategic asset for national defence.

India’s BrahMos Missiles redefine precision strike capability in Op Sindoor

In Operation Sindoor, India deployed BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles as the primary offensive weapon to deliver precision strikes deep inside Pakistan‑held territory and against terror infrastructure after the Pahalgam terror attack. Launched mainly from modified Sukhoi‑30 MKI aircraft, BrahMos’s high speed, accuracy and multi‑platform capability enabled it to disable key runways, command centres and fortified positions, significantly degrading Pakistan’s ability to retaliate.



Its successful operational use marked a major milestone for the Indian Armed Forces and showcased India’s strategic strike and self‑reliant defence capabilities.

India’s deal with other nations

Earlier, India signed a USD 375 million deal with the Philippines to supply BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and delivered the first batch in April last year. This agreement was concluded amid China’s display of military strength in the South China Sea.

A C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) transported the missiles along with their launchers to the Philippines for deployment by the country’s marine forces.

Notably, Vietnam is also in advanced discussions with India to procure BrahMos missile systems.