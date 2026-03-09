Advertisement
  3. US-Israel-Iran War: China opposes targeting new Supreme Leader; Putin congratulates Mojtaba
US-Israel-Iran War: China opposes targeting new Supreme Leader; Putin congratulates Mojtaba

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Updated:

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed serious concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in West Asia. He said the escalating violence, heavy casualties and damage to infrastructure have disrupted normal life in several areas.

Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader.
Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader. Image Source : AP
Tehran:

Israel has widened its military operations in the Middle East, striking several locations across southern Lebanon, Beirut and parts of Iran. The conflict in West Asia has intensified sharply after the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, during a major military operation. The incident has heightened tensions across the region as Iran faces mounting confrontation with the United States and Israel. Amid the ardent strikes from both sides, Tehran alleged that the United States wants to divide Iran and “take oil” from the country. 

Iran confirmed that Khamenei, 86, was killed on February 28 in Tehran when coordinated airstrikes targeted key Iranian government and military facilities. Following the killing, Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader. 

Iran’s military and political leaders have pledged allegiance to Mojtaba Khamenei, who has been named Supreme Leader after his father’s death.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed serious concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in West Asia. He said the escalating violence, heavy casualties and damage to infrastructure have disrupted normal life in several areas.

Jaishankar noted that the crisis is particularly worrying for India because of its close links with the region. Reiterating India’s position, he referred to the government’s statement issued on February 28 calling for restraint, protection of civilians and respect for the sovereignty of all nations. 

The minister also informed Parliament about large-scale evacuation efforts underway. Indian embassies in the region are operating round the clock, and nearly 67,000 Indian nationals had crossed international borders by the previous day as part of emergency relocation measures.

Stay tuned on India TV for more related updates on Middle East unrest

Live updates :US-Israel-Iran War LIVE

  • 4:37 PM (IST)Mar 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Lebanese parliament extends term for 2 years due to war in Middle East

    The Lebanese parliament has extended its term for two years on Monday due to the US-Israel war with Iran, and Israel steps up its attacks on Lebanon. The country's state news agency said 76 legislators voted in favour, 41 voted against, and four abstained. Hezbollah's 13-member bloc in parliament voted in favour of the extension.

     

  • 4:24 PM (IST)Mar 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Around 90,000 people able to travel in last week: Aviation Minister Naidu on flight operations amid West Asia Conflict

    Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday said that around 90,000 people have been able to travel from the Gulf region in the last week itself amid the escalating conflict, emphasising the key roles of various airlines.

  • 4:02 PM (IST)Mar 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Indian national injured in Iranian missile attack in Israel

    An Indian national in Israel was injured after shrapnel from an Iranian missile struck him in the neck, officials said on Monday. The man, who was injured on Sunday, underwent surgery at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and is now in stable condition.

  • 3:58 PM (IST)Mar 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Iran says ceasefire mediation ‘irrelevant’ as unrest continues

    Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said discussions about mediating a ceasefire are currently “irrelevant” as military confrontations continue. Speaking at a press briefing, he stated that Iran did not initiate the conflict and described the situation as a “forced war.” 

     

  • 3:54 PM (IST)Mar 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Putin congratulates Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei after his appointment as Iran’s new supreme leader, according to the Kremlin. Putin expressed confidence that Khamenei would continue the legacy of his father, Ali Khamenei, and lead the country with dignity. He also said he believes the new leader will guide the Iranian nation through challenging times while strengthening unity among its people.

  • 3:52 PM (IST)Mar 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    China opposes threats against Iran’s bew Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

    China has voiced strong opposition to any attempts to target Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, following warnings from the Israeli military directed at the successor of his late father, Ali Khamenei. Beijing stated that Iran’s leadership transition is an internal matter and emphasised that the country’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity must be respected. 

  • 3:46 PM (IST)Mar 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Israel says 1 killed in Iranian missile attack; war death toll rises to 11

    Israel said on Monday that an Iranian missile attack killed a man, raising the country's death toll in the war to 11. This marked the first death from missiles in Israel in a week.

  • 3:43 PM (IST)Mar 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    EAM Jaishankar shares details of Middle East unrest

    Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed serious concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in West Asia. He informed Parliament about large-scale evacuation efforts underway. Indian embassies in the region are operating round the clock, and nearly 67,000 Indian nationals had crossed international borders.

  • 3:41 PM (IST)Mar 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Investigation suggests it was US that struck Iranian school, killing 165

    The investigative group Bellingcat says newly released video "appears to contradict" US President Donald Trump's claim that Iran was responsible for an explosion at an Iranian school that killed over 165 people at the start of the war raging in the Mideast. It comes as mounting evidence points to US culpability for the Feb 28 strike, which hit a school adjacent to a Revolutionary Guard base in Minab, Iran, in the country's southern Hormozgan Province.

Top News

