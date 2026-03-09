US-Israel-Iran War: China opposes targeting new Supreme Leader; Putin congratulates Mojtaba

Tehran:

Israel has widened its military operations in the Middle East, striking several locations across southern Lebanon, Beirut and parts of Iran. The conflict in West Asia has intensified sharply after the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, during a major military operation. The incident has heightened tensions across the region as Iran faces mounting confrontation with the United States and Israel. Amid the ardent strikes from both sides, Tehran alleged that the United States wants to divide Iran and “take oil” from the country.

Iran confirmed that Khamenei, 86, was killed on February 28 in Tehran when coordinated airstrikes targeted key Iranian government and military facilities. Following the killing, Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader.

Iran’s military and political leaders have pledged allegiance to Mojtaba Khamenei, who has been named Supreme Leader after his father’s death.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed serious concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in West Asia. He said the escalating violence, heavy casualties and damage to infrastructure have disrupted normal life in several areas.

Jaishankar noted that the crisis is particularly worrying for India because of its close links with the region. Reiterating India’s position, he referred to the government’s statement issued on February 28 calling for restraint, protection of civilians and respect for the sovereignty of all nations.

The minister also informed Parliament about large-scale evacuation efforts underway. Indian embassies in the region are operating round the clock, and nearly 67,000 Indian nationals had crossed international borders by the previous day as part of emergency relocation measures.

Stay tuned on India TV for more related updates on Middle East unrest