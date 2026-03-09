US military targets another Soleimani-class Iranian warship in Persian Gulf | VIDEO

New Delhi:

A video circulating on social media appears to show an Iranian naval vessel exploding at sea, reportedly after being hit during a United States military strike. The footage was shared by several defence-tracking accounts online and is said to show the incident near Bandar Lengeh in the Persian Gulf. According to reports, the ship seen in the video is believed to be a Shahid Soleimani-class missile corvette operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN).

The clip shows a sudden explosion on the vessel, followed by flames and thick smoke rising from the ship.

Watch the video here

What is a Shahid Soleimani-class corvette?

The Shahid Soleimani-class ships are among the newer and more advanced vessels in Iran’s naval fleet. These ships are designed for high speed and are equipped with cruise missiles, air-defence systems and anti-ship weapons.

Built with a catamaran-style hull, the vessels are intended to move quickly in strategic waters such as the Strait of Hormuz, which is an important route for global oil trade.

Earlier strike reported near Bandar Abbas

The reported explosion comes only days after another Iranian naval ship from the same class was seen engulfed in flames near Bandar Abbas port following a strike attributed to US forces. Images from that incident showed the corvette surrounded by smoke and fire while still afloat near the coastline.

Earlier this month, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that American forces had sunk an Iranian warship named “Soleimani.” He described it as one of Iran’s important naval vessels and said the strike was carried out during ongoing military operations.

Separate reports also said a US submarine torpedoed an Iranian naval vessel in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka, marking one of the rare instances in recent decades where a warship was sunk using a submarine-launched torpedo.

Rising tensions at sea

The reported strike and the viral video come at a time when military tensions between the United States and Iran remain high. Naval activity in the Persian Gulf and nearby waters has increased in recent days as both sides monitor developments closely.

While videos and images of the incident are spreading online, officials have not yet released complete details about the damage.