UPSC clarifies rank 301 confusion in civil services exam 2025, confirms Akanksha Singh from UP as holder

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has clarified the confusion surrounding Rank 301 in the Civil Services Examination (Mains) 2025. The final results were declared on March 6, 2026, but shortly after, reports emerged claiming that two candidates named Akanksha Singh had secured the same rank, creating uncertainty among aspirants and on social media.

According to the UPSC, its records show that only one Akanksha Singh holds Rank 301. The commission provided verified details to remove any misunderstanding:

Roll Number: 0856794

Father’s Name: Ranjit Singh

Mother’s Name: Neelam Singh

Residence: Village Abhaipur, Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh

False claim by Bihar candidate

Reports had suggested that another Akanksha Singh, reportedly from Ara, Bihar, was claiming Rank 301. Investigations revealed that the Bihar candidate’s documents were not legitimate, and she had not appeared for the examination.

The Commission noted that any confusion arose because both candidates had earlier presented documents showing the same roll number. Verification confirmed that only the Uttar Pradesh candidate’s credentials matched official records.

The Civil Services Examination is one of the most competitive exams in India, selecting candidates for prestigious services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Given the large number of aspirants and intense public interest, any discrepancies or claims related to results quickly gain attention. The UPSC’s clarification ensures that aspirants and the public have accurate information about the Rank 301 holder.