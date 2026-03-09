India TV 'She' Conclave: Sanya Malhotra speaks on evolving subjects and roles for women in cinema

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra opened up about her journey in Hindi films as well as the changing face of women in cinema at the India TV 'She' Conclave. During the session, the actor spoke about how films have evolved with time and how OTT has helped and opened new doors for emerging actors and filmmakers.

While speaking about her career, the actress said that initially, her parents were a little scared before sending her to Mumbai. But once they understood her passion, they gave her wings to fly. She also added that during her struggling days, they stood by her and gave her confidence to move closer to her goal, and now she feels proud and is taking her parents along to Mumbai from Delhi after making a name for herself.

Films are evolving: Sanya Malhotra

Sanya agreed that, at one time, women were used as side characters, but with time, things have changed. Citing her films like Mrs and Dangal, the actress said that she is proud to be a part of this change and feature in films that hold substance for all genders. She added that now is the time when one can be challenged by scripts.

Fashion is also short hair and a police uniform: Sanya Malhotra

While talking about fashion in films, Sanya said that it is short hair in Dangal, a police uniform in Kathal or simple suits in Mrs, these are all fashion. 'You know fashion does not always have to be in your face. The sensitivity, the subtlety is also fashion,' the actress said.

Mrs was confusing for some: Sanya Malhotra

While talking about the criticism of her Zee5 film, Sanya said, 'Mrs' character Richa was confusing for people, maybe. Comments on my Instagram read, 'Do logo ka khana nahin bana payi.' People did not understand; cooking was not the problem, but no appreciation and no choice was the problem. And let me make it clear. Cooking is a life skill; whether a boy or a girl, everyone should know it. Let's not restrict it to one single gender.'

