India TV 'She' Conclave: Cricketer Shreyanka Patil speaks about reason she chose cricket as profession

New Delhi:

At the India TV 'She' Conclave, India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketer Shreyanka Patil spoke about her short, yet illustrious career. The star all-rounder was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Women’s Premier League title-winning campaigns in 2024 and 2026. In an exclusive chat, the cricketer revealed why she picked up cricket as a profession and how her family reacted to it.

“Personally, my father and brother used to play cricket. My dad used to run an academy in Bengaluru. I used to go there and play with all the guys and the girls. I used to just go there at weekends to have fun. I never had in my mind that I would take it as a profession. I used to just go there and have fun and come back, because I didn’t want to sit at home and study. My parents didn’t stop. I was very grateful and lucky to go out there and just play and I fell in love with cricket. So, that’s how my journey started when I was young,” Shreyanka said.

Shrenaka reveals challenges growing up

The Karnataka cricketer revealed that her parents were supportive of her playing cricket, but her grandmother didn’t encourage her. She was more worried about Shreyanka’s tan. However, after being part of the two WPL-winning campaigns, things changed as her daadi is now very proud of the spinner.

“My parents didn’t have any problem with anything. I used to play gully cricket with guys. My parents never said anything. However, my grandmother always said something or the other. She used to always pull my leg and say.. ‘Like a guy you want to go and play cricket’. When I used to get tanned, she used to say ‘you are losing your colour, you are going so dark’. I used to say “it’s okay, daadi, chill. I will make India proud.” Now, my daadi comes, saying ‘We are so proud of you beti.” Now, I say ‘see daadi, all that tan and all paid off”.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)India TV 'She' Conclave

Shreyanka reveals toughest test as cricketer

Shreyanka Patil spent more than a year on the sidelines in 2025 due to multiple injuries, even missing the Women's World Cup. However, the 22-year-old revealed that the phase wasn’t the toughest challenge of her career. She explained that the real test came earlier, when she was not yet a professional cricketer and had to deal with injuries and self-doubt. Shreyanka said she is grateful to have overcome those struggles at the age of 16 or 17.

“Everyone say ‘Shreyanka struggled last one year due to her injuries’. Yes, I have struggled a lot in the last year. However, no one knows that I also missed a couple of months when I was nothing. I was not playing for Karnataka; I was not even in the Karnataka senior squad. I had a back injury and I had to miss almost a year and that was a bigger struggle. To get into the Karnataka squad, I used to go for rehab and running. After that COVD game.. I was really young at that time. I was 16 or 17 and I would wonder, how do I face this. I thought maybe I wasn’t made for cricket. I used to wonder, do I focus on studies or find some other career option. So, I had all these thoughts. Now, at least, I have all the support and resources. Back then, I doubted my own skill.