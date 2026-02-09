Three girls killed, six injured as temple roof collapses in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena Three girls died and six others were injured after the roof of a Mata Temple collapsed during demolition work in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred in Ahrauli village on Monday afternoon.

Three girls were killed and six others, including a couple, were injured after the roof of the Mata Temple collapsed in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said. The incident occurred around 2 pm in Ahrauli village when the temple roof was being demolished to construct a dome, Kailaras police station in-charge Dhiresh Kushwaha said.

Victims and injured identified

According to Kushwaha, Vaishnavi Sikarwar (11), Chhaya Goswami (7), and Karishma Goswami (9) died after being buried under the debris.

“Six others, including a couple, suffered injuries and have been hospitalised. Villager Satish Gaud and his wife had come to the temple to offer prasad and asked some others, including the girls, to join them,” he said.

Villagers immediately launched relief and rescue operations and removed the debris, he added.

Officials visit incident site

Senior officials, including Jaura Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shubham Sharma, visited the site to assess the situation following the collapse, Kushwaha said.

Inspector killed in Surajkund fair accident

In a separate incident, an on-duty inspector died and 11 others were injured when a giant ‘Tsunami’ swing snapped mid-air and collapsed at the Surajkund fairgrounds in Faridabad. The tragedy occurred at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela on the evening of February 7, when around 19 people were riding the swing before it tilted and crashed to the ground.

Inspector showed bravery, says police

Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who joined the Haryana Armed Police in 1989 and was scheduled to retire in March after completing 36 years of service, sustained severe injuries while attempting to save people trapped on the swing, a senior officer said. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Case registered, SIT formed

Police said the accused have been booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Surajkund police station. The main accused has been identified as Mohammad Shakir, proprietor of Himachal Fun Care, the firm operating the giant swing. He is a resident of Sirmour district in Himachal Pradesh.

A four-member special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the incident. The SIT is headed by DCP (Crime) Mukesh Kumar, with ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya and Sub-Inspector Sanjay Kumar of Surajkund police station as members, a senior police officer said.