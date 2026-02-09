Railway ministry approves major rail infrastructure projects to boost capacity and safety The Railway Ministry has approved multiple rail infrastructure projects across Southern, Northern and South Eastern Railways, including line doubling, bypass corridors and advanced safety systems, to reduce congestion and improve efficiency.

New Delhi:

The Railway Ministry on Monday approved a comprehensive set of rail infrastructure projects aimed at reducing congestion, enhancing line capacity, improving safety systems, and enabling faster and more reliable passenger and freight movement across the country. According to a press statement, the approvals span Southern, Northern and South Eastern Railways, covering line doubling, third and fourth lines, bypass corridors, and advanced electronic interlocking systems.

Capacity expansion in South Eastern Railway

The ministry said the Barbenda–Damrughutu doubling and the Damrughutu–Bokaro Steel City third and fourth line projects in Jharkhand are major capacity expansion initiatives under South Eastern Railway.

“These projects are a cornerstone of India’s Energy, Mineral and Cement Corridor,” the statement said.

Currently, the line operates at 108% utilisation, with train detention ranging between 90 and 150 minutes. The section handles 78 trains daily, including 38 passenger and 40 freight services, and supports a freight throughput of 35.22 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Electronic interlocking to enhance safety

Highlighting safety upgrades, the ministry said electronic interlocking (EI) systems have been approved at 34 stations at a cost of Rs 421.41 crore across Northern Railway routes where the Kavach system is being rolled out.

This includes EI at 21 stations in the Delhi Division at a cost of Rs 292.24 crore and 13 stations in the Ambala Division costing Rs 129.17 crore, aimed at improving safety and operational efficiency.

Rajpura bypass to ease congestion

According to the ministry, the Rajpura bypass line, spanning 13.46 km and costing Rs 411.96 crore, has been approved under Northern Railway. The project is expected to significantly enhance capacity and operational efficiency on the Ambala–Jalandhar section, one of the busiest corridors on the Northern Railway network.

Doubling projects in Kerala and Tamil Nadu

The press note also outlined two key line-doubling projects:

Alappuzha–Ambalapuzha doubling (12.66 km) in Kerala at a cost of Rs 324.16 crore

Irugur–Podanur doubling (10.77 km) in Tamil Nadu costing Rs 277.42 crore

These projects are expected to significantly improve line capacity and freight operations in the respective regions.

Palakkad bypass to improve train movement

Emphasising the benefits of another bypass project, the ministry said the Palakkad Town–Parli bypass line, spanning 1.80 km and costing Rs 163.57 crore, will provide immediate operational and passenger benefits.

The bypass will eliminate engine reversal at Palakkad Junction for multiple train services, reducing average passenger train detention by 40–44 minutes and cutting freight detention by up to 120 minutes per train. It will also support additional passenger services planned from Palakkad Junction.

By streamlining train movements, the bypass is expected to improve punctuality on routes connecting Shoranur, Thiruvananthapuram and Pollachi, while easing congestion at one of Southern Railway’s busiest junctions.

