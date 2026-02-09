Assam CM on Owaisi filing complaint against him: 'Ready to go to jail, no idea about any video' Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday lodged an official complaint with Hyderabad City Police seeking criminal action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a "now-deleted video" allegedly depicting violence against Muslims, describing it as "genocidal hate speech."

Strongly reacting to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi filing an official complaint with police against him over a now-deleted video, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that he has no objection to being arrested and asserted that he stands by his words that he is against Bangladeshi infiltrators.

I am against Bangladeshi infiltrators: Himanta Biswa Sarma

"I am ready to go to jail, what can I do? I do not know anything about any video. If he has filed a case against me, arrest me; what objection do I have? I have no objection. But I stand by my words, I am against Bangladeshi infiltrators and I will continue to be against them," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The development comes after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday lodged an official complaint with Hyderabad City Police seeking criminal action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a "now-deleted video" allegedly depicting violence against Muslims, describing it as "genocidal hate speech."

Here’s what Owaisi said in police complaint

In a post on X, Owaisi said he had approached the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner on Monday, alleging that the video showed Sarma symbolically shooting at persons "very obviously depicted as Muslims."

"I have lodged an official complaint with @CPHydCity demanding criminal action against Himanta Sarma for his (now deleted) violent video showing him shooting Muslims. Unfortunately, genocidal hate speech has become a norm."

He also attached a copy of the complaint, stating that the imagery and phrases used in the video, including "Point blank shot" and "No Mercy," were intended to outrage religious feelings, promote communal hatred, and incite violence.

Video was uploaded on February 7

As per the complaint, the video was uploaded on February 7 this year, from the official X account of the Assam BJP and was taken down a day later, though it continues to circulate on social media. Furthermore, Owaisi argued that law enforcement agencies are constitutionally bound to act suo motu in cases of hate speech, even without a formal complaint.

