One can say 'I love Modi' but not 'I love Mohammad' in India: Asaduddin Owaisi over Bareilly unrest

Hyderabad:

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in connection with the ongoing "I Love Muhammad" row. The Hyderabad MP said that while it is easy for people to say "I love Modi", it has become difficult to say "I love Mohammad" in India. His remarks come amid heightened tension in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, where protests over the "I Love Mohammad" posters turned violent last week. Internet services were suspended across four districts of the Bareilly division, with heavy police deployment on the ground during Dussehra festivities and Friday prayers.

Speaking at a public meeting in Hyderabad, Owaisi questioned the direction in which the nation is heading. "In this country, one can say 'I love Modi' but not 'I love Mohammad'. Where are you taking this nation? If someone says 'I love Modi', the media also becomes happy," he said. He further asserted, "If someone says 'I love Mohammad', then that is objected to. If I am a Muslim, it is because of Muhammad. There is nothing above and beyond that for the 17 crore Indians who participated in the country's independence."

Owaisi questions the government's role

Addressing concerns over law and order, Owaisi questioned the government's role, "I want to ask the government why they are making so many laws, and what is happening? 3000 Muslims in Assam were made homeless, claiming that the construction was on government land..." He urged people to remain patient and act within legal frameworks, stating, "We must not be bothered by the situation. We have to deal with patience. We must do everything within the law. Don't take the law into your own hands. When you act within the law, you will realise that the law is just a spiderweb and nothing else," he said.

'I Love Muhammad' row

It is to be noted here that Uttar Pradesh police have arrested Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) National General Secretary Nafees Khan and his son Farman Khan in connection with the September 26 protests in Bareilly, taking the total arrests in the case to 81. According to the police, Farman used to handle the Facebook page of IMC. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bareilly Anurag Arya informed that Nafees and his son revealed that "everyone was involved in the conspiracy". In response to the unrest, the Bareilly administration suspended mobile internet and broadband services for 48 hours, from 3 pm on October 2 to 3 pm on October 4. A group of people had gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, holding "I Love Mohammad" placards. The protestors pelted stones at the police during the protest after the Friday prayers.

