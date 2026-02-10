Babri Masjid won't be rebuilt till eternity, says Yogi Adityanath in Barabanki He was addressing a gathering at the Shri Ram Janaki Temple, Barabanki, during the 10th Shri Hanuman Virat Mahayagya and Shri Ramarcha Pujan.

Barabanki:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reiterated his hardline stance on the Babri issue, asserting that the Babri structure would never be rebuilt, even "till Qayamat," as he addressed a religious gathering in Barabanki.

Speaking at the Shri Ram Janaki Temple during the 10th Shri Hanuman Virat Mahayagya and Shri Ramarcha Pujan, the chief minister said his government believes in matching words with action. "This government does what it says and says only what it does. We had said, 'Ram Lalla, we will come and build the temple there,' and we did exactly that," he said, referring to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Reiterating his position on the Babri structure, CM Yogi said, "We are saying it again today, till the Day of Qayamat. And since that day is never going to come, the reconstruction of the Babri structure will never happen." He added that those nurturing hopes of rebuilding the Babri structure were living in illusion.

The chief minister also targeted what he described as "opportunistic" elements, saying some people remember Lord Ram only in times of crisis and forget Him otherwise. "Such people have already been forgotten by Lord Ram," he said, adding that there was no place for those who, according to him, had fired upon Ram devotees or obstructed religious work in the past.

Urging people to respect the rule of law, Yogi Adityanath said citizens should focus on living by India’s legal framework rather than waiting for the "Day of Qayamat." "Follow the law of this land. If you do, you will benefit. If you break the law, the path leads straight to punishment. Anyone dreaming of heaven by violating the law is living in a fantasy," he said.

He also linked the Ram Temple movement to India's cultural heritage and Sanatan traditions, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya on November 25, when a grand saffron flag was hoisted at the Ram Temple. The saffron flag, he said, would continue to symbolise and carry forward India's pride and glorious traditions.

'Seven generations will remember punishment'

Referring to the period before 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh was then plagued by riots, frequent curfews and a pervasive sense of insecurity. He claimed that daughters, traders, farmers and youth did not feel safe, and that even temples, schools, and homes were vulnerable. According to him, curfews were imposed in one district or another every third or fourth day, spreading fear among the public.

CM Yogi asserted that the situation has since changed, saying law and order in the state has been significantly strengthened and an atmosphere of security has now been established.

