Yogi Adityanath's special message to students: 'Reduce screentime, devote time to sports and valued interests'

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written a letter to children across the state, urging them to stay away from Chinese manjha and excessive mobile phone use, while also offering guidance on building a better future.

The letter, titled 'Yogi ki Pati', addresses concerns over the dangers posed by Chinese manjha and the growing addiction to mobile phones among children. While acknowledging that flying kites is enjoyable, the Chief Minister cautioned children against using Chinese manjha, calling it dangerous and illegal. He said the Uttar Pradesh government is running a statewide campaign against its sale, storage and use, and appealed to children to support the effort. He asked them not to use Chinese manjha themselves, to make their friends aware of its risks, and to inform the police through their parents if they see it being sold anywhere.

Adityanath also warned children about the harmful effects of excessive mobile phone use. He wrote that mobile phones steal valuable time without children realising it, with games and reels wasting several hours and weakening eyesight while also affecting studies. He encouraged children to replace screen time with reading books, playing outdoor games, spending time with friends and family, and developing positive interests.

Wishes for board examinations

Extending his best wishes to students appearing for board examinations, the Chief Minister advised them to approach exams with confidence and without fear. He urged students to read question papers carefully, write answers calmly, stay away from negative thoughts and remain consistent in their efforts. Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, he wrote, “Karmanyevaadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana,” meaning that one’s right lies in action alone, not in the results.

Message to children

In the letter, Adityanath wrote, “Dear children, your safety, good health and success are the priorities of our government. Today, I want to share three important points with you. Everyone likes to see kites flying high in the sky, and you must enjoy flying kites too. But you must stay completely away from Chinese manjha. Using this sharp thread is a punishable offence. Its sale, storage and use are completely banned across the state. Considering the loss of life caused by Chinese manjha, a statewide campaign is underway. You must also cooperate in this. Do not use it yourself and make your friends aware. If you see any shopkeeper or person selling Chinese manjha, inform the police with the help of your parents.

"The second important point is mobile addiction. Children, mobile phones suck away your valuable time without you even realising it. A mobile picked up for one game or video ends up wasting several hours. It weakens eyesight and creates obstacles in studies. Instead, develop an interest in something meaningful. Befriend books, take part in sports with friends and spend time with your family. Use mobile phones only for a limited time.

"This is also a time to stay away from mobile phones as board examinations are approaching. You have prepared throughout the year with dedication and hard work. Enter the examination hall with confidence, read the question paper carefully and write answers without panic. Do not reduce your efforts or discipline, and stay away from negative thoughts. Your desire to learn and your hard work are what matter the most. Heartfelt best wishes to all students for the upcoming examinations."

The letter ends with his signature and a message wishing students success in their exams.

