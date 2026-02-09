Japan PM Sanae Takaichi hails Trump after White House invite: 'Potential of our alliance...' Japan’s Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi—the country’s first woman to hold the post and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)—scored a decisive victory in Sunday’s election. Her party won 271 of the 465 seats in the lower house.

Tokyo:

The newly-elected Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, on Sunday hailed US President Donald Trump after the latter hailed her on assuming the office and invited her to the White House. Takaichi accepted Trump’s invitation and vowed to work closely with the US to further strengthen the relations between the two nations.

“I am sincerely grateful to President Donald J. Trump for his warm words. I look forward to visiting the White House this spring and to continuing our work together to further strengthen the Japan–U.S. Alliance. Our Alliance and friendship with the United States of America are built on deep trust and close, strong cooperation. The potential of our Alliance is LIMITLESS. Let us work together to ensure that our Alliance continues to bring peace and prosperity to our two nations—and beyond,” she posted on X.

Trump endorses Takaichi

Takaichi’s reaction came after receiving public support from the US President, who praised her leadership as the country held a crucial legislative election on Sunday. Trump shared his comments on his Truth Social platform, calling the February 8 vote an important moment for Japan’s future. His remarks came as Japanese voters went to the polls to decide the make-up of the national legislature.

In his post, Trump strongly endorsed Takaichi, describing her as a capable and experienced leader. Trump also said he was looking forward to hosting Takaichi at the White House on March 19. He referred to his recent visit to Japan, noting that he and his delegation were highly impressed by her leadership and approach to governance.

Takaichi becomes Japan's first woman PM

Japan’s Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi—the country’s first woman to hold the post and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)—scored a decisive victory in Sunday’s election. Her party won 271 of the 465 seats in the lower house, comfortably clearing the 261 needed for a majority.

Together with its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (Ishin), the ruling bloc is set to control about 328 seats, giving it a powerful two-thirds supermajority. This allows the government to override opposition resistance in the upper house and push legislation through more easily, strengthening Takaichi’s hand even as the LDP faces fallout from recent scandals.

Several world leaders, including PM Modi, have congratulated Takaichi on this remarkable feat.