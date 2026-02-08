Sanae Takaichi, Japan's first woman PM, secures mandate: LDP wins supermajority in winter snap polls PM Modi celebrated Takaichi's triumph on X and said, "Congratulations @SanaeTakaichi on your landmark victory! The India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership bolsters global peace, stability, and prosperity. Under your leadership, our friendship will soar to new heights."

Tokyo:

Japan's trailblazing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the nation's first female PM and LDP chief, led her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to a stunning triumph in Sunday's winter snap elections, clinching 271 seats outright in the 465-member lower house- surging past the 261 needed for absolute majority. With ally Japan Innovation Party (Ishin), the coalition grabbed a two-thirds supermajority (328 projected seats), enabling overrides of the opposition-held upper house and turbocharging Takaichi's agenda despite LDP's recent scandals.

Global cheers from PM Modi and US allies

PM Narendra Modi hailed the win on X, "Congratulations Sanae Takaichi on your landmark victory! Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership plays a vital role in enhancing global peace, stability, and prosperity. I am confident that under your able leadership, we will take India-Japan friendship to greater heights."

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed praise, calling Takaichi a "great ally" endorsed by President Trump, "When Japan is strong, the US is strong in Asia."

Rapid path to supermajority power

Polls closed to early dominance as LDP crossed the 233-seat simple majority in under two hours, en route to one of its strongest showings ever. NHK projections confirmed the rout, solidifying Takaichi's grip after her rare ascent as LDP head. This mandate, amid funding and religious controversies plaguing the seven-decade rulers, hands her unbridled legislative muscle for conservative reforms.

Takaichi's resignation wager pays off

Japan's first woman PM Sanae Takaichi, in office since October 2025, staked her job on the snap polls, vowing to resign without a lower house majority for her coalition. Her gamble succeeded as LDP soared to 271 seats solo, securing the 261 absolute majority threshold amid 1,300 candidates vying for 465 spots (289 single-seat, 176 proportional across 11 blocks).

Tackling cost-of-living and defense priorities

With households reeling from inflation, parties pitched tax relief like suspending food consumption tax; Takaichi's bloc sought endorsement for ramped-up defense amid dire security threats. Despite solid Cabinet ratings, pre-poll LDP held a slim lower house edge and upper house minority, forcing opposition deals for laws.

Snap poll drama and coalition shifts

This first snap election in 36 years drew flak for clashing with blizzards and stalling the fiscal 2026 budget approval past March. It tested the Centrist Reform Alliance's CDPJ-Komeito merger (ex-LDP ally of 26 years, split in October), slammed as vote-grabbing opportunism.

Path to historic Constitution rewrite

LDP's supermajority (two-thirds: 310 seats) fulfills long-held dreams of constitutional amendments, teeing up referendum proposals despite upper house hurdles. Kyodo News notes opposition backing stays vital for passage, cementing Takaichi's transformative mandate.