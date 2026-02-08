Sri Lanka register comprehensive victory over Ireland to kick off T20 World Cup 2026 campaign Co-hosts of the T20 World Cup 2026, Sri Lanka, kicked off their campaign by taking on Ireland. The side put in a brilliant performance against the visitors and outclassed them to register their first win in their first game.

Colombo:

Sri Lanka and Ireland locked horns in game 6 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides took on each other at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 8. As one of the hosts of the World Cup, Sri Lanka wanted to make a statement, and the side did just that with a brilliant win.

Taking on Ireland, Sri Lanka came in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara scoring 24 and 14 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Kusal Mendis went unbeaten on a score of 56 runs in 43 deliveries after he came out to bat after the fall of the first wicket.

Mendis held the fort from one end, but Pavan Rathnayake and Dunith Wellalage failed to script a partnership with the star man. Rathnayake amassed five runs in nine deliveries, whereas Wellalage was sent packing on a score of 10 runs.

It was the knock of Kamindu Mendis that helped Sri Lanka post a good total on the board. Alongside Kusal, Kamindu scored 44 runs in 19 deliveries and helped Sri Lanka post a total of 163 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Ireland, Barry McCarthy and George Dockrell took two wickets each, alongside Mark Adair and Gareth Delany, who took one wicket each as well.

Spin wizards helped Sri Lanka get over the line in Colombo

Ireland came out to bat in the run chase, and the side opened its innings with Paul Stirling scoring six runs, with Ross Adair scoring 34. Harry Tector looked good as he amassed 40 runs in 34 deliveries. Additionally, Lorcan Tucker scored 21 runs, with Curtis Campher adding 13 runs.

Sri Lanka’s brilliance shone when Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana came into the attack. Both spinners took three wickets each and helped their side limit Ireland. Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets with Dushmantha Chameera and Wellalage taking one wicket each. Ireland was limited to a score of 143, winning the game by 20 runs.

