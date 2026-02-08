Can Rashid Khan break Shakib Al Hasan's all-time T20 World Cup record? Here's what the statistics say With Afghanistan almost defeating New Zealand in their T20 World Cup 2026, star skipper Rashid Khan has the opportunity to break a massive T20 World Cup record. He just requires 13 wickets throughout the course of the campaign to make the record his own.

Chennai:

The T20 World Cup 2026 is well underway, and almost all teams have played one game each. There are several sides who registered victory and many who came within touching distance of a win, Afghanistan being one of the many. The side took on New Zealand in their first game of the tournament and gave them a target of 183 runs.

New Zealand won the game with their brilliance with the bat, chasing down the target in 17.5 overs and winning the game by five wickets. It is worth noting that all-rounder Rashid Khan will be a player to watch from Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup.

In the four overs he bowled against New Zealand, Rashid Khan took one wicket. The star all-rounder will be eyeing a massive record this T20 World Cup. It is interesting to note that after the game against New Zealand, Rashid now has 38 wickets in the tournament.

He sits in third place in the T20 World Cup’s all-time highest wicket takers. Rashid Khan only needs 12 wickets to equal the record of Shakib Al Hasan in becoming the highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history. With the kind of form that the all-rounder has been in, it would not be too big of an ask for Rashid to break the record.

Rashid Khan gave his take on his side’s performance against New Zealand

After the game against New Zealand, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan took centre stage and talked about where it went wrong for his side and how they can improve.

“Learnings from the bowling. We put on a good total. Areas we bowled gave more chances for them to score. Mujeeb started well, guys started well with bat too. But bowling after the powerplay is a problem. We have meetings, plans A and B sorted, it comes down to execution. We haven't landed the ball in the right areas conditions consistently,” Rashid Khan said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: