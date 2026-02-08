Why was Gulbadin Naib promoted to number 3 in clash against New Zealand? Jonathan Trott reveals Gulbadin Naib was promoted to No.3 against New Zealand after impressing in the nets. He scored a career-best 63 off 35 balls. Coach Jonathan Trott praised his experience, form, and comfort batting in India, hoping he maintains momentum for the tournament.

Chennai:

Afghanistan appear to have finally settled a long-standing batting headache at No.3 during the ongoing T20 World Cup. After trying as many as 11 players in that position since the 2024 edition, the team management believes Gulbadin Naib is the right fit for the role.

Naib was handed the No.3 slot again in the match against New Zealand in Chennai, his first appearance there since the 2024 tournament. He made an immediate impact, scoring a career-best 63 off 35 balls. The innings was notable for the way Naib handled the early pressure before shifting gears sharply, moving from 18 off 16 balls to a half-century in just 29 deliveries.

Afghanistan were so confident in Naib’s suitability that they adjusted their batting order, pushing Sediqullah Atal, their most consistent No.3 since the 2024 T20 World Cup, down the order to make room. Coach Jonathan Trott addressed his form in the nets and impressed the team to try him in that position.

“Without giving too many tactics away, I thought he plays well and that [No.3] position suits him. So hopefully he can continue to do that. I thought he's looked decent form. He just hasn't got the runs in the series against the West Indies. He didn't get too many [runs], but hopefully he's starting to hit form now and he can continue this form for the rest of the tournament,” Trott said at his post-match press conference.

He's fond of playing here in India and these wickets suit him: Trott

Naib’s comfort batting at No.3 is not new. In 2024, he enjoyed success in India, finishing as the third-highest scorer in a T20I series with 112 runs in two innings at a strike rate above 190. He also brings franchise experience from batting up the order for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 and captaining a side in the Global Super League. Although he was dropped after a difficult Asia Cup, his experience continues to hold weight within the squad.

“He's a strong hitter of the ball. He's very experienced. He's played a lot of cricket all around the world and has been successful in India before in our T20 series a couple of years ago. He's fond of playing here in India and these wickets suit him, so hopefully he can continue that form, he's a good player,” Trott said.

