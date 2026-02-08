Janakpuri biker death: Delhi Police detain Saurabh Bhardwaj, other AAP leaders during candle march | Video Janakpuri biker death: A 25-year old biker, Kamal Dhyani, died after falling into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in the Janakpuri area for construction work. The family has alleged negligence on DJB's part and also suspects foul play in his death.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police on Sunday detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bhardwaj and several other party leaders in Janakpuri, preventing them from holding a candle march to pay tribute to 25-year-old biker Kamal Dhyani, who died after falling into a pit.

As per Bhardwaj, party leaders had reached the location to peacefully pay tribute to the deceased, but were not even allowed to light candles.

Police put up barricades: AAP leader

AAP leaders had gathered in the Janakpuri area to hold a silent candlelight march to pay tribute to Dhyani, who lost his life on February 5 after his motorcycle plunged into a pit allegedly dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for construction work. However, police barricaded the area and detained the leaders, the AAP leader claimed.

While being taken away in a police van, Bhardwaj went live on social media and said they had informed the authorities that the event would be peaceful. "Today we had come to Janakpuri to pay tribute to Kamal Dhyani who was killed there. The police have put up barricades everywhere. We clearly said no sloganeering would take place and that we would just light candles and leave. Is even this much now a crime?" he asked.

He alleged that police officials snatched candles from their hands and tore posters bearing the victim's name and photograph.

Bhardwaj further claimed that on the night of the accident, friends and relatives of Kamal Dhyani had sought his location from the police, which was initially shared but later deleted, allegedly causing a delay in rescue and leading to his death after he remained trapped in the pit overnight.

Bhardwaj also accused the police of inaction in the case and alleged political pressure. "You can see the level of dictatorship. No complaint was lodged, even when Kamal Dhyani’s parents went to six police stations. Instead of taking action in the case, the police are detaining us for gathering to pay tribute to him," he said.

Janakpuri biker death

A 25-year-old man, Kamal Dhyani, tragically lost his life after his motorcycle fell into an open pit dug for Delhi Jal Board work in West Delhi's Janakpuri area. The incident occurred near the B3B Block in Janakpuri, close to Andhra School, on Professor Jogender Singh Marg on February 5.

Kamal Dhyani's family has alleged negligence on the part of the Delhi Jal Board, claiming the pit was left uncovered and poorly marked, posing a serious danger to commuters. The family has also raised suspicions of foul play and demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the incident.

The incident has sparked political outrage, with the AAP demanding accountability from civic authorities and immediate action against those responsible for the alleged negligence that led to the young man’s death.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Sunday detained a man in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man. The detained man, identified as Yogesh (23), was apprehended by police in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. He will later be brought to Delhi for questioning, and if needed, a formal arrest will be made.

The accused was present at the scene of the accident where a biker died after falling into a pit. He informed the subcontractor about the accident but then fled the scene.

On Saturday, Police also arrested sub-contractor Prajapati in connection with the death of Kamal Dhyani after falling into a pit.

