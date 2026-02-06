Biker dies after falling into Delhi Jal Board pit in Janakpuri area, body found after overnight search According to initial reports, the biker was returning home from his office in Rohini late at night. He was in constant contact with his family, but when he didn't reach home by late night, his family went out to look for him.

New Delhi:

A biker on Friday died after he fell into a pit in Delhi's Janakpuri area. The photos that have gone viral on social media showed the man's body lying next to his Apache RTR 200 bike at the bottom of the pit. The man was wearing a helmet, a riding jacket and gloves, the photos showed. The biker has been identified as Kamal, an assistant manager at HDFC Bank. Kamal was a resident of Kailashpuri.

Biker was returning home from his office

According to initial reports, he was returning home from his office in Rohini late at night. He was in constant contact with his family, but when he didn't reach home by late night, his family went out to look for him.

Despite a continuous search, Kamal could not be found. Around 7:30 AM, the police received a call, and that's when the incident came to limelight. Upon reaching the spot, Kamal was found in the pit along with his motorcycle.

Work by Delhi Jal Board was underway at site of accident

According to reports, construction work by the Delhi Jal Board was underway at the site of the accident, and a pit had been dug in the road. The accident was reported in the assembly constituency of Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood.

The family is deeply agonised by the incident and is demanding action against the departments responsible for the negligence. The police are currently investigating the matter.

Saurabh Bharadwaj slams Delhi govt

Taking a swipe at the Delhi government, AAP leader and former MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote on X, "Shocking !!! An innocent biker fell into a deep pothole on the road, got stuck, lay there all night, and died. The BJP government in Delhi has learned nothing from the Noida incident. They just keep lying every day. Janakpuri District Center, Delhi."

The incident comes to limelight days after the death of a 27-year-old software engineer named Yuvraj Mehta in Noida's Sector 150 after his car fell into a waterlogged pit next to a construction site on January 16.

