Glenn Phillips overtakes Brendon McCullum in elite list after his knock against Afghanistan Star New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips put forth a brilliant showing against Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup 2026. His knock helped the Black Caps chase down the target, and doing so, Phillips also surpassed Brendon McCullum.

Chennai:

New Zealand got off to a stellar start to their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The Black Caps took on Afghanistan in their first game of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 8. It is safe to say after plenty of runs were scored from the two sides, it was New Zealand who eventually emerged on top.

Afghanistan came in to bat first and posted a total of 182 runs in the first innings; in response, New Zealand managed to chase down the target in 17.5 overs, winning the game by five wickets.

After the game, many eyes were set upon star batter Glenn Phillips. Scoring 42 runs in 25 deliveries, Phillips played a big role in helping his side win the target. Furthermore, with his knock, Phillips also surpassed former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum in the list of players with the most runs for New Zealand in T20I cricket.

Phillips now has 2,147 runs to his name, whereas McCullum amassed 2,140 runs. Phillips now sits in third place in the list, behind Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson

Santner gave his take on the game after the win

After New Zealand defeated Afghanistan, Black Caps skipper Mitchell Santner took centre stage to talk about his side’s performance. He talked about how their opponents were a threat throughout and how big a game it was for them.

“Good day. Afg were a threat, was a massive game. Good wicket. Afg challenged us a lot as we thought they would. It was sticky to start. We're playing in seven grounds, got to get a read on grounds and conditions quickly. Powerplays are important, Mujeeb was a challenge. It was a flat wicket in the end. Most teams stack their batting, having a batter at 8 is nice. We could be sharper. 3 o clock might be different. Cutters held. Just need partnerships. 180 was par,” Santner said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: