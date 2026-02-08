How Mohammed Siraj's Real Madrid plan was cancelled at 11th hour in late call-up for T20 World Cup 2026 Mohammed Siraj was all set to fly to Spain for a Real Madrid game when a late call from the Indian team changed his plans. Drafted into India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad at the eleventh hour, Siraj starred with a strong performance against the USA.

New Delhi:

Mohammed Siraj was a late entrant in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2026 after being called up at the 11th hour. He was heading to Spain to watch Real Madrid's match against Real Sociedad, scheduled to take place on February 15, before a call from India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav changed his plans.

Siraj was named as a replacement for Harshit Rana, who suffered a knee injury and was ruled out of the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Suryakumar dialled the experienced pacer, who was surprised with the sudden call-up. He even joked to Surya to stop joking.

"When I was on the flight to here, I felt it was a dream," Siraj recalled after starring for India in their first league stage game in the World Cup. "I thought I wouldn’t be part of the World Cup. I was spending time with family. Suddenly, Surya called and said, ‘Miyan, ready ho ja, bag pack kar le.’ I told him, ‘Mazaak mat karo’ (don’t joke with me). But God is great," Siraj added.

He put up a strong performance with the ball after playing as the new-ball bowler and struck in his first over itself when he removed the dangerous Andries Gous. He dismissed Saiteja Mukkamalla in his second over before striking in the final over to end on 3/29 in his four overs. "I knew it wasn’t easy to hit against the new ball, and that’s what happened," he said about his bowling.

Meanwhile, just coming in for Harshit didn't guarantee him playing the USA clash until Jasprit Bumrah fell sick and missed the opener. "First, I didn’t know I would be playing. When the message came in the morning yesterday that I would be playing, I was happy," Siraj said.

The pacer then revealed his original plan was to watch the Real Madrid game in Spain next week, but the SOS call changed his plan. "My plan was to see the Real Madrid game on the 15th. There was Ramzan also. But God’s will—whatever will happen, will happen," he said.

Siraj said that he prepared for the game. "I watched video plans after coming at 3 pm. Without proper preparation, you cannot play in a big game. This is a World Cup. Since I’ve been regularly playing, I knew what to do. That was the thought last night also—bowl this line and length," the pacer added.