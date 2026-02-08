Bengaluru metro fare hike put on hold amid commuter fury and BJP-Congress clash Bengaluru metro fare: The planned hikes preserved discounts-5% on smart cards during peak hours, 10% off-peak, Sundays, and holidays-but bumped tourist passes and group tickets by up to 5%.

Bengaluru:

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has suspended its planned annual fare revision, announced on February 5 for implementation from February 9 (Monday), following public outcry and political sparring. The operator cited a board review, committing to safe, reliable, and affordable services while keeping commuters in limbo. This U-turn came days after backlash over hikes of Rs 1-5 across 10 zones on the 96.10-km Namma Metro, like Rs 10 to Rs 11 for up to 2 km and Rs 90 to Rs 95 beyond 30 km.

Details of the scrapped plan

The proposed changes retained concessions- 5 per cent peak-hour smart card discounts, 10 per cent non-peak/Sundays/holidays- but raised tourist passes and group tickets up to 5%. Mid-range fares, such as Rs 70 to Rs 74 for 15-20 km, drew ire for burdening daily users despite BMRCL's rationale of gradual hikes per the First Fare Fixation Committee to cover rising costs without shocks. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's government distanced itself, noting the Centre-appointed panel's binding decisions under the Metro Railways Act.

Political firestorm erupts

The announcement sparked a BJP-Congress slugfest as the State minister Priyank Kharge accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hypocrisy- "Modi takes credit for extensions, state blamed for hikes"- insisting the Union-formed committee dominates. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya hailed the pause as a "victory" thanks to Centre intervention, slamming Congress for ditching shadow funding that past regimes used for affordability amid mismanagement. He demanded resumed subsidies and a new committee for "scientific" revisions.

Roots in financial woes and path ahead

BJP Yuva Morcha's national president pinpointed "weak finances from poor governance" as forcing subsidy cuts, making Bengaluru's metro among India's priciest. Kharge countered with 2024 state requests for panels, while Surya vowed continued fights for sustainable support. BMRCL's hold offers temporary relief, but transparent fare fixes and budgets remain key to easing traffic-plagued Bengaluru's transit woes.

