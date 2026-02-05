Bengaluru Metro hikes fares by 5% from February 9: Check revised rates across all zones Bengaluru Metro fare hike: The marginal increase is a minimum of Rs 1 and a maximum of Rs 5 across all ten fare zones on its entire network of 96.10 Kms.

Bengaluru:

Metro commuters in Bengaluru will have to pay more for their daily rides starting February 9, as fares across all 10 zones are set to be increased by five per cent. With the revision, the minimum ticket price will rise from Rs 10 to Rs 11, while the maximum fare will go up from Rs 90 to Rs 95, according to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Check the revised metro fare here

The fare zone-wise existing and revised fare applicable w.e.f February 9 is tabulated below:

Fare Zone tance Slab. (Kms) Existing Fare (Rs) Revised fare (Rs) F1 0-2 10.00 11.00 F2 2-4 20.00 21.00 F3 4-6 30.00 32.00 F4 6-8 40.00 42.00 F5 8-10 50.00 53.00 F6 10-15 60.00 63.00 F7 15-20 70.00 74.00 F8 20-25 80.00 84.00 F9 25-30 90.00 95.00 F10 >30 90.00 95.00

BMRCL to continue commuter-friendly discounts

BMRCL will continue all existing commuter-friendly discounts for smart-card/NCMC users as follows:

5% discount during peak hours,

10% discount during non-peak hours,

10% discount on Sundays and on three designated National Holidays.,

The annual increase @ 5% shall also be applicable on Tourist Cards/Group Tickets.

Tourist Card (Day Passes)

Validity Existing Fare (Rs) Revised Fare (Rs) Smart Cards Mobile QR Smart Cards Mobile QR One Day 300 250 313 263 Three Days 600 550 628 578 Five Days 900 850 943 893

The BMRCL announced an annual fare revision as per the First Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) constituted under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002.

According to the BMRCL statement, the fare revision is in line with the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) report, which is binding on the metro operator and permits annual fare increases of up to 5 per cent. "Annual Automatic Fare Revision will be implemented with effect from 9 February 2026, on expiry of 1 year from the date of implementation of FFC's recommended fares by BMRCL (9th February 2025). The marginal increase is a minimum of Rs 1 and a maximum of Rs 5 across 10 fare zones on its entire network of 96.10 Kms," it said.

BMRCL further emphasises that this small annual revision is intended to ensure financial sustainability and service reliability, while avoiding the need for large and sudden fare increases in the future. "The approach allows fares to move gradually in line with inflation and operating costs, thereby protecting commuters from sharp infrequent hikes," it said.

