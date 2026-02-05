Chennai Central Express derails in Odisha as three coaches skid off track near Jakhapura railway station The Chennai Central Express derailed near Jakhapura station in Odisha, with three coaches slipping off the track. No injuries were reported, and rescue teams from Bhadrak were quickly rushed to the accident site.

Jajpur (Odisha):

The Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguru Express derailed near Jakhapura railway station in Odisha's Jajpur district on Thursday, causing three coaches to slip off the tracks. The train was on its way to Kolkata from Bhubaneswar. As per media reports, railway officials said a rescue and restoration team from Bhadrak was immediately sent to the site. Officials overseeing the situation confirmed that all passengers were unharmed and that there were no immediate signs of major damage to the coaches involved.

Restoration work on the affected stretch of the railway line began soon after the incident, they said. Meanwhile, engineering teams were deployed to clear the tracks and make way for the resumption of regular train services as early as possible. Railway authorities continued to monitor the situation closely and initiated measures to avoid any further disruption along the route, officials said. The exact cause of the derailment is yet to be confirmed, and a detailed inquiry is expected once restoration efforts conclude and operations return to normal.

