UPSC tightens re-attempt rules in CSE 2026: Check who can reappear, who is now barred UPSC has issued clearer and expanded rules for CSE 2026, focusing on eligibility, IPS restrictions and repeat attempts. IAS and IFS officers currently in service cannot reappear and new IPS guidelines bar repeat allotments.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rolled out clearer and more detailed rules governing eligibility and repeat attempts for candidates who are already part of the civil services. These revisions have been formally introduced in the Civil Services Examination 2026 notification, placing a sharper focus on aspirants currently serving in the IAS, IPS and IFS. While similar conditions existed earlier, the notification explains these restrictions more elaborately especially for those appointed to the IPS and other Group A services. The updated guidelines aim to remove ambiguity regarding when in-service officers may or may not reappear for the exam.

The commission issued the detailed CSE 2026 notification on Wednesday and announced that applications will remain open on upsc.gov.in until February 24. According to the notification, a total of 933 vacancies will be filled through the upcoming examination. This number is lower than the 979 posts announced last year and the 1,105 positions filled the year before.

Who cannot appear for CSE 2026

The UPSC has categorically clarified that candidates appointed to the IAS or IFS through any previous examination and still serving in those cadres are not eligible to appear for CSE 2026. Additionally, if a candidate receives an IAS or IFS appointment after clearing the prelims of CSE 2026 but before the commencement of the mains, they will not be permitted to take the mains examination.

Furthermore, if the appointment happens after the mains have begun but before the final result is declared, the candidate will not be considered for any service under CSE 2026. Although similar restrictions existed in earlier years, the commission has elaborated extensively on conditions specifically involving the IPS in the latest notification.

Stricter conditions for IPS candidates

For the Indian Police Service, the UPSC has clearly stated that candidates who have already been selected or appointed to the IPS through any previous examination will not be allowed to opt for or be allotted the IPS again based on the CSE 2026 result. This condition has been articulated more explicitly than in past notifications.

Rules for repeat attempts in CSE 2027

The commission has also defined fresh guidelines for candidates who are allotted the IPS or any other Central Service Group A through CSE 2026 and intend to appear again for CSE 2027. Such candidates can sit for the next cycle only if they obtain a "one-time exemption from joining training" from the relevant authority. This exemption applies solely to the foundation course. If a candidate neither joins training nor receives this exemption, their CSE 2026 service allocation will be cancelled.

If the same candidate is recommended again in CSE 2027, they will have the freedom to choose between the service allotted in 2026 and the one allotted in 2027. The service not chosen will automatically stand cancelled. The commission has further emphasised that candidates cannot appear for CSE 2028 or beyond unless they have already resigned from the service allotted to them. Seniority will be determined by the service they finally join and will remain unchanged.

